How Irish Companies Can Tap into the US AI Infrastructure Boom in 2026

Oct 26: The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence in the United States is creating new business opportunities for Irish companies across engineering, data centre construction, power management, cooling technology, semiconductor manufacturing and enterprise software. As technology companies invest in the infrastructure needed to run AI systems, demand is growing for specialist suppliers that can deliver reliable equipment, technical expertise and operational solutions.

For Irish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), this creates an opportunity to expand into the American market without necessarily developing AI products themselves. Businesses that support the construction, operation and maintenance of AI infrastructure may also benefit from the investment.

Recent developments demonstrate that these opportunities are translating into commercial activity. In October 2026, Enterprise Ireland reported that 14 of its client companies announced new contracts, partnerships or expansion plans during a US trade mission focused on Texas and Southern California. Dublin-headquartered LPI Group also announced plans to create 250 jobs in the United States over the next five years.

For Irish exporters, the challenge is to identify where their expertise fits into the expanding AI supply chain and turn that demand into sustainable business growth.

Why the US AI Infrastructure Boom Matters to Irish Companies

AI depends on more than software and computing models. Large-scale AI operations require data centres, high-performance servers, dependable electricity supplies, advanced cooling systems, networking equipment and secure digital infrastructure.

As organisations increase their use of AI, these supporting systems are becoming important areas of investment. Data centre operators and technology companies need suppliers capable of meeting demanding technical requirements while maintaining safety, efficiency and reliability.

Irish businesses are well positioned to explore some of these opportunities because Ireland has developed capabilities in engineering, specialist construction, electrical systems, industrial automation and enterprise technology.

Enterprise Ireland’s high-tech construction sector includes more than 180 companies and supports over 35,000 jobs. The agency reported that the sector generated €6.62 billion in global exports in 2025, with approximately €2.1 billion linked to data centre activity.

These figures highlight the existing international reach of Irish businesses serving complex infrastructure markets. The US AI expansion offers another potential growth opportunity for companies with relevant expertise, although individual results will depend on customer demand, competitiveness and their ability to secure contracts.

Five Business Opportunities Irish SMEs Should Watch

1. Data Centre Construction and Specialist Engineering

AI data centres require specialised construction expertise, electrical installation, monitoring systems, safety equipment and project management. Irish companies with experience in technically complex infrastructure can explore contracts with data centre developers, engineering firms and specialist contractors.

Potential opportunities include:

Electrical installation and power distribution.

Engineering design and technical consultancy.

Safety and protection systems.

Equipment installation and maintenance.

Construction project management and workforce services.

Companies should focus on a clearly defined service or capability rather than attempting to compete across every aspect of data centre development.

2. Power Management and Electrical Systems

Reliable electricity is essential for AI infrastructure. Data centres need power distribution equipment, electrical protection, monitoring and systems that help maintain operational continuity.

Irish businesses working in these areas can investigate opportunities with infrastructure developers, electrical contractors and equipment manufacturers.

To improve their prospects, suppliers should document their technical qualifications, relevant project experience and ability to comply with US standards. They should also assess whether they can provide local installation, maintenance and customer support.

3. Cooling and Thermal Management

High-performance computing equipment generates considerable heat, making thermal management a critical part of data centre operations.

This creates potential demand for cooling systems, thermal engineering, heat-management technologies and monitoring solutions that help operators improve efficiency and maintain reliable performance.

Irish SMEs should demonstrate the practical benefits of their products, including energy savings, reduced downtime, improved equipment performance or lower maintenance requirements.

Solutions that can be tested and validated in real operating conditions may be better positioned to gain the confidence of infrastructure customers.

4. Semiconductors and Industrial Automation

AI infrastructure depends on advanced chips, electronic components, precision manufacturing and automated production processes.

Irish companies supplying industrial controls, testing systems, manufacturing software and specialist engineering services can explore opportunities with semiconductor businesses and their supply chains.

Entering this market may require substantial technical validation and long sales cycles. Smaller suppliers should identify specific customer requirements and consider partnerships with established manufacturers or distributors.

5. Enterprise Software and AI-Enabled Services

Data centre operators and infrastructure contractors also need software to manage projects, employees, procurement, compliance, cybersecurity and financial operations.

Irish technology companies can offer solutions that improve workforce management, automate administrative processes or help organisations coordinate complex projects.

For example, Ralco’s AI-focused workforce platform is being used in connection with US project work to digitise time tracking and workforce compliance. This illustrates how enterprise technology can support the day-to-day operations of infrastructure projects.

For SMEs selling software, the most effective approach is to explain the business problem being solved. Clear evidence of improved productivity, fewer errors or lower operating costs is more persuasive than relying on AI as a marketing label.

How Irish SMEs Can Enter the US Market

The American market offers considerable scale, but expansion requires a focused commercial strategy. Irish businesses should avoid treating overall AI investment as proof that customers will automatically purchase their products or services.

The following steps can help companies develop a more practical route to market.

Identify specific customers. Research data centre developers, engineering contractors, equipment manufacturers and technology companies that are likely to need the solution. Understand their procurement processes and current suppliers.

Build local partnerships. US distributors, specialist contractors and industry partners can provide introductions, market knowledge and support with customer requirements. Partnerships can also reduce the initial cost of establishing a local presence.

Demonstrate measurable value. Prepare technical documentation, customer case studies and evidence of performance. Show how the product or service improves efficiency, reliability, safety or operating costs.

Check certification and compliance requirements. Depending on the offering, companies may need to meet US industry standards, obtain product approvals, secure appropriate insurance or comply with state-specific rules. These requirements should be assessed before committing significant resources.

Plan for longer sales cycles. Infrastructure projects often involve technical evaluations, procurement reviews and multiple approval stages. Businesses should account for these timelines when planning staffing, inventory and cash flow.

Evaluate the cost of expansion. Compare the costs of a US office, local employees or manufacturing facilities with alternatives such as distributors, project-based contracts and strategic partnerships.

Use available trade support. Enterprise Ireland can help eligible Irish companies investigate international markets, develop customer relationships and identify potential routes to expansion.

Texas and Southern California: Markets Worth Exploring

Recent Irish trade activity has highlighted Texas and Southern California as important markets for companies working in AI infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and enterprise technology.

Texas offers opportunities to investigate across technology, manufacturing, engineering and large infrastructure projects. Southern California provides access to technology businesses and industrial networks, alongside opportunities in healthcare technology, semiconductors and enterprise services.

Irish SMEs should not assume that every US region will offer the same opportunities. The right location will depend on the industry, target customers, local competition and the ability to deliver products and services efficiently.

Before selecting a market, businesses should identify prospective buyers, assess the existing supplier landscape and determine whether local representation is necessary to win contracts.

Risks Irish Businesses Should Consider

Despite the growth potential, the US market presents challenges that companies must address before expanding.

Competition can be intense, and customers may prefer suppliers with a proven US track record or an established local support network. Certification, insurance and procurement requirements can add time and cost to the sales process.

Infrastructure projects can also be delayed by permitting, power availability, equipment constraints or changes in investment plans. Suppliers that commit significant resources before securing firm contracts may face cash-flow pressure.

Currency movements, shipping costs, tariffs where applicable, local operating expenses and state-level requirements can affect margins. Companies should assess these factors as part of their market-entry planning.

A gradual approach can help businesses test demand and establish relationships before making larger investments. Where possible, pilot projects and smaller initial contracts can provide evidence of customer demand and help refine the commercial strategy.

What the US AI Infrastructure Boom Means for Ireland’s Exporters

The US AI infrastructure boom is creating opportunities for Irish companies beyond software development. Engineering firms, electrical specialists, manufacturers, automation providers and enterprise technology businesses can all explore ways to support the systems behind AI.

Recent expansion plans and commercial announcements from Irish companies demonstrate that the opportunity is not merely theoretical. However, the scale of AI investment should not be confused with guaranteed revenue for every supplier.

Businesses that succeed will need to match their capabilities to specific customer requirements, demonstrate reliable performance and build relationships that can support long-term contracts.

For Irish SMEs, the most promising route may be to begin with a defined market niche, use existing trade networks, establish local partnerships and expand as demand becomes clearer.

As AI infrastructure continues to develop, companies that solve practical problems in power management, cooling, construction, automation and enterprise operations could find new opportunities to grow their US business.