Five episodes into Season 1, the Mumbai-made Hinglish health podcast is building a Myth Library of expert verdicts on the health beliefs Indians share most

Scroll through any social media feed and health advice appears every few seconds: a detox drink that “melts fat”, a diet that “cures” a hormonal condition, a forwarded message warning about a common food. Very little of it comes from someone qualified to give it.

FitNest Podcast was created to change that. Hosted by Vidya Raj Sharma and produced by Mumbai-based Vigyapan Waale, the Hinglish health and wellness video podcast brings qualified doctors and certified fitness and wellness experts into the studio. They answer the questions people actually search for and replace guesswork with evidence.

Show details

Show: FitNest Podcast, Season 1

Host: Vidya Raj Sharma

Director: Raj Sharma

Produced by: Vigyapan Waale

The host who asks what India is Googling

At the centre of every episode is Vidya Raj Sharma, founder and producer of Vigyapan Waale, which has made ad films and digital content since 2016. On FitNest, her role is simple but deliberate. She asks the questions viewers hesitate to ask a doctor, in the everyday Hinglish they speak at home, and lets the expert answer with science.

“We kept seeing people make health decisions based on a 30-second reel,” says Vidya Raj Sharma. “FitNest gives that same viewer 30 minutes with someone who has actually trained, practised and treated patients, and lets them hear the reasoning, not just the claim.”

Experts, not influencers

Every FitNest guest is a qualified professional in their field. Each episode follows the same format: one expert, one topic, a myth-or-fact round with a clear verdict, and a rapid-fire round. Season 1 so far has featured:

Swapnil Naik , Founder, Activ8 Pilates & Rehab Studio

Divya Kaur Choudhary , Nutritionist & Pilates Coach

Dr. Anurag Bhate , Gynaecologist & Endoscopic Surgeon

Dr. Shraddha Maheshwari , Neurosurgeon.

Ajay D’Almeida, Trauma-Informed Psychotherapist & Psychologist

Inside the Myth Library

Each episode’s verdicts become part of FitNest’s Myth Library, a growing collection of health beliefs checked by experts. Highlights from Season 1:

“Pilates is just stretching.” Myth. It trains strength, core control and precise movement, and began as rehabilitation.

“Eating rice makes you fat.” Myth. Portion control matters more than cutting out a single food.

“Detox teas flush out fat.” Myth. They do not remove fat from the body.

“Period pain is always normal.” Myth. Pain that needs a painkiller or disrupts daily life should be checked by a gynaecologist.

“PCOS means you can’t get pregnant.” Myth. It affects ovulation but does not rule out pregnancy.

“Every brain tumour needs immediate surgery.” Myth. Size and symptoms decide the approach.

“A seizure always means epilepsy.” Myth. A one-off seizure can have simple causes such as an electrolyte imbalance.

“Quiet, obedient children are always emotionally fine.” Myth. Silence can be a learned way of staying safe.

Every verdict links to the exact moment in the episode, so viewers hear it from the expert directly rather than through a forward.

Science over gimmicks

FitNest follows a few firm rules. Guests must be qualified in their field. Claims must be evidence-based, with no miracle cures or guaranteed results. Every episode carries a medical disclaimer that the content is education, not personal medical advice. Episodes with doctors are produced as health education in line with the National Medical Commission’s October 2026 guidelines on ethical public communication, with no promotion of procedures, no patient testimonials and registration details disclosed.

A platform for experts who want to set the record straight

FitNest is open to doctors of every specialty and to certified fitness and wellness professionals, including physiotherapists, dietitians, Pilates and yoga instructors, and psychologists, who want to correct the myths their patients and clients bring to them. Applicants share their specialty, a topic, and two myths from their field they want to bust on air. Every episode is recorded in person at the FitNest studio in Malad West, Mumbai.

Experts can apply on the official website.

About FitNest Podcast

FitNest Podcast is a health and fitness video and audio podcast produced by Vigyapan Waale in Malad West, Mumbai, and hosted by Vidya Raj Sharma. New episodes release every Saturday at 5 pm IST on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music.

Website: https://fitnestpodcast.com

FitNest Podcast is for general education and awareness only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.