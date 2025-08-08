HPCL Unveils Onam 2025 Festive Campaign in Kerala

Mr. Tarun Kumar, RM Retail, HPCL Calicut region along with other officials

Calicut, 8th August 2025: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) has officially launched its much-anticipated Onam Fest 2025 campaign across Kerala. The initiative brings festive cheer to fuel customers with assured gifts, lucky draws, and the chance to win grand prizes — including a Suzuki Gixxer SF motorcycle.

The campaign was inaugurated at P MOHD KUTTY HAJEE & CO, the Launch location for Calicutin the presence of senior HPCL officials, who reiterated HPCL’s commitment to customer engagement beyond fuel dispensing.

“Every year, HPCL rolls out such festive initiatives to express our gratitude to loyal customers. Our goal is to transform every fuelling experience into a moment of joy and reward,” said an HPCL official at the event.

Key Highlights of the Scheme:

• Eligibility to Participate:

• ₹250 & above fuel purchase for 2-Wheelers

• ₹2000 & above fuel purchase for 4-Wheelers

• Attractive Prizes:

• Home appliances, cookware, electronics, and more

• Lucky winners stand a chance to take home the Suzuki Gixxer SF or an Avenis

Strategic Tie-up with Suzuki Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd.

HPCL has partnered with Suzuki Motorcycles for this Onam season, adding a powerful retail synergy to the campaign. Through this collaboration, Suzuki’s latest bikes will be on display at HPCL outlets, bringing the brand closer to customers across Kerala.