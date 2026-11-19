Bhubaneswar, Nov 19: The 14th Indian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum (14IFAF) began at the ICAR–Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA) in Bhubaneswar, bringing together more than 1,000 delegates from India and six other countries to discuss innovation, research and sustainable growth in the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

The three-day international conference, being held from November 18 to 20, is organised jointly by the Asian Fisheries Society, Indian Branch, ICAR-CIFA, the Department of Fisheries, the National Fisheries Development Board, the Odisha Government’s Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department and the Association of Aquaculturists.

The forum is being held under the theme “Transforming Aquaculture and Fisheries: Bridging Science and Society.” It aims to strengthen cooperation among scientists, policymakers, industry representatives and fish farmers while exploring ways to turn scientific research into practical solutions.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr Eduardo Leano, Director General of the Network of Aquaculture Centres in Asia-Pacific (NACA), Bangkok. Speakers highlighted the need for greater investment in research, faster adoption of new technologies, stronger fisheries cooperatives and improved fish quality.

Key discussions during the forum include sustainable fisheries management, aquatic ecosystem conservation, artificial intelligence, genome editing, precision aquaculture, advanced breeding, feed development, aquatic animal health and genetic improvement.

A concurrent exhibition featuring 20 agencies is showcasing new technologies, products, services and innovations in fisheries and aquaculture. It also provides a platform for farmers, researchers and businesses to explore partnerships and practical solutions.

Scientific publications were released during the inaugural programme, along with Fellow Awards presented by the Association of Aquaculturists to recognise the contributions of eminent fisheries scientists.

The forum is expected to encourage stronger research and industry partnerships, promote international knowledge-sharing and identify new approaches for sustainable and technology-driven development of India’s fisheries and aquaculture sector.