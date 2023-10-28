ICOMM- CARACAL showcase a range of high-precision weapons to be made in India

New Delhi, 28 October 2023: In a move aimed at showcasing India’s potential in being self-reliant and making defence equipment in the country, CARACAL, a leading firearms producer within EDGE group, in collaboration with MEIL’s ICOMM showcased a range of super-efficient and high-precision weapons at the Milipol India 2023, the Indo-Pacific’s premier international event for homeland security.

The weapons displayed are set to be made locally by ICOMM-CARACAL in Hyderabad, giving a substantial push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India call. These indigenous weapons will add to India’s security apparatus going forward.

India’s manufacturing boost in defence equipment will further boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

Among the weapons displayed at the inaugural edition of the three-day event were highly-dependable combat pistols, sub-machine guns, mission-proven rifles, and precision sniper rifles. CARACAL-ICOMM showcased their versatile 9mm combat pistols, modern sub-machine gun, mission-proven assault rifles and high-performance bolt action sniper rifles.

On the occasion, Mr. Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said, “Participating in Milipol India 2023 provides an ideal opportunity for CARACAL to showcase firearms that are tailored to the operation. CARACAL pays careful attention to the requirements of end-users, not only in the military but those in internal security roles as well. Over the past three years, CARACAL has shown a dynamic capability to develop and manufacture advanced, customer-centric solutions that end-users can depend on for mission success.” Managing Director (MD) of ICOMM, Mr. Sumanth Paturu, said, “We are excited about our partnership with CARACAL as this marks a significant milestone in bolstering India’s homeland security and defence sectors. Our vision is to bring cutting-edge technology to these critical domains, contributing to PM Shri Narendra Modi’s Make in India vision for a self-reliant and secure nation.”

The companies’ participation at Milipol India 2023 follows a partnership licensing agreement signed earlier this year with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) group company ICOMM, an India-based leader in the production of missiles, communications and EW systems, UAVs, electro-optics, and counter-drone systems.

The agreement includes an on-going Transfer of Technology (ToT) in defence articles from the UAE to India.

The three-day flagship exhibition was held at Pragati Maidan between October 26 and 28.