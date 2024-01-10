Lucknow, 10th January 2024: Indian Institute of Insurance Surveyors & Loss Assessors (IIISLA), Promoted by IRDAI, Govt. of India, recently inaugurated its 3 day long prestigious event on 5th, 6th and 7th January, 2024 at Hotel Ramada Plaza, Lucknow. Dedicated to prioritizing training of Insurance surveyors across the country, the event was marked by the introduction of a series of groundbreaking initiatives in India’s Insurance space. Featuring esteemed guests from Pan India, includes the dealers of tata, hyundai and many with RGMs of the brands like oriental and others.

The event started with a series of path-breaking initiatives by IIISLA, which marked the beginning of a new era at Indian Institute of Insurance Surveyors and Loss Assessors. Furthermore, Dinesh Sharma, Member of BJP & RSS, Rajya Sabha member, Ex mayor Lucknow, Ex deputy CM, graced the event by his presence as chief guest.

Followed by the inauguration and demonstration of revolutionary initiatives from the IIISLA like E-Library and E-Journal, UDIN system in survey and assessment reporting, ISO 9001-2015 Compliance at IIISLA, Course Syllabus for Surveyors for Motor and Principal Practices in General Insurance Ecosystem and the flagship IIISLA IT project UCI- Unified Claims Interface with RAMP Global, Hyderabad.

Inaugurating the event, Nirmal Tripathi, Secretary IIISLA said, “With this event, we’re delighted to showcase the recent endeavours undertaken by IIISLA to revolutionise the national landscape of insurance claims. We are thrilled to welcome renowned players in the industry to witness the marvels undertaken by us and our esteemed partners, marking a pivotal point of change in the insurance claim reporting, assessment and management ecosystem.”

Delighted with this UCI Launch, Ashok Kumar, Director, IT, IIISLA, "I am happy to announce our flagship UCI platform which will improve the efficiency of claims, reduce ICR and help Insured, Insurer and all other stakeholders of the ecosystem. This launch is a result of our vision and long discussions with IRDAI and Ministry of Finance for 18 years and I am very happy to announce and introduce it here today with all our members. With all stakeholders into confidence, I would like to thank my council members and RAMP's team who has translated our vision into reality. This project holds the capability to entirely transform the claims processes. We look forward for the disruption and opportunities beyond the boundaries of our country in times to come." Elated about this exclusive opportunity, Amit Kumar, Founder & CEO of RAMP Global commented, "At RAMP, we've always been dedicated towards IIISLA's mission to create a world where technology becomes the torchbearer for transparency, efficiency, and customer-centricity, allowing insurers to not just interact with policyholders, but connect deeply. The display of our Unified Claims Interface at the event, designed in collaboration with IIISLA is a timeless honour."

Through the flagship IIISLA IT Project with their technology partner RAMP Global and implementation partner VMax, IIISLA’s robust network, insurers, policyholders, service centres, and surveyors across the automotive market will now experience a swift,transparent, and precise claim handling process — translating into rapid settlements, improved accuracy, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

The event will continue for two more days which includes the training of surveyors by faculty from PAN india. Emerging as a catalyst for strengthening IIISLA, this event highlighted the instrumental moment in the history of the Indian insurance landscape.