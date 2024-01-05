IIMB to host the Eighth Biennial Supply Chain Management Conference on 5th and 6th January

05 JANUARY, 2024, Bengaluru: The Supply Chain Management Centre, a Centre of Excellence at IIM Bangalore, will host the Eighth Biennial Supply Chain Management Conference on 5 th and 6 th January 2024. The theme of the conference is ‘Innovative Strategies for Sustainable and Digital Supply Chains’.

The two-day conference includes keynote sessions, paper presentations and more. This conference is aimed at academic researchers and industry practitioners in the fields of Operations and Supply Chain Management. It will be an excellent opportunity for participants to exchange insights, share best practices and participate in research presentations.

On Day One, the inaugural keynote will be delivered by M S Ganesh, General Manager, Capacity Supply Chain & Provisioning, Microsoft Azure, while the keynote during the evening session will be delivered by Dr. Milind Dawande, Mike Redeker Distinguished Professor, Operations Management, Naveen Jindal School of Management, The University of Texas at Dallas. Day Two will feature a keynote by Dr. Saravanan Kesavan, Professor of Operations and Sarah Graham Kenan Scholar, Kenan-Flagler Business School, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The Conference Chairs are Prof. Tarun Jain, Chairperson and faculty, Production & Operations Management area and Chairperson, Supply Chain Management Centre, IIMB, and Prof. Abhinav Anand of the Finance & Accounting area, IIMB. Dr. Aditya Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Supply Chain Management Centre, IIMB, is the Conference Coordinator.