Rome, Nov 19: India and Italy have reaffirmed their commitment to achieving €20 billion in bilateral trade by 2029, while agreeing to strengthen cooperation in manufacturing, technology, pharmaceuticals, automotive, agriculture and other sectors.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal co-chaired the 23rd India–Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome on November 18.

The meeting focused on expanding trade, investment and industrial partnerships under the India–Italy Special Strategic Partnership and Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029.

Both sides discussed opportunities in advanced manufacturing, Industry 4.0, aerospace, agricultural technology, energy, critical minerals, science and innovation.

Goyal also attended the India–Italy Business and Innovation Forum, which brought together around 80 Indian business delegates, including 12 startups, and Italian industry representatives. Sectoral discussions covered pharmaceuticals, chemicals, industrial machinery, agri-food, electric mobility and sustainable manufacturing.

He also met executives from leading Italian companies to explore investment and technology partnerships in India.

Both countries welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement and discussed opportunities to improve market access and strengthen supply chains.

The meetings are expected to support stronger business partnerships and create fresh opportunities for trade and investment between India and Italy.