India Ghana Inch Closer to Foster Collaborative Space Initiatives

New Delhi, 21 December 2024: SIA-India has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI) to advance collaboration in the satellite communications and space industry. This strategic partnership reflects a shared commitment to promoting the growth and sustainability of space-based technologies and applications that benefit both nations.

The relationship between Africa and India is rooted in decades of cooperation across culture, trade, and technology. With India-Africa trade reaching $90.5 billion in 2022–23, and a goal to scale it to $200 billion by 2030, this partnership reflects the evolving synergy between the two regions. Ghana, as a key African player, is poised to benefit from India’s transformative advancements in space technology, including satellite manufacturing, launch services, and innovative space applications.

India has consistently engaged with Africa in space and technology initiatives, as evidenced by programs like the Pan Africa eNetwork Project, the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme, and the India-Africa Partnership Fund. Through this MoU, Ghana stands to leverage India’s expertise while advancing its own space agenda. This collaboration aims to unlock new opportunities, promote innovation, and strengthen the bond between India and Ghana, fostering a future of shared growth and technological advancement.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with GSSTI which represents a significant step toward strengthening space sector ties between India and Ghana. Through this partnership, we aim to formalize cooperation that will drive impactful initiatives, including capacity-building programs tailored for Ghanaian space professionals, and the co-development of satellites, ground stations, and space application tools. Additionally, pilot projects focusing on agriculture, mining, and environmental management will demonstrate the practical impact of space technologies on socio-economic development. Together, we look forward to unlocking innovation and creating transformative opportunities for both nations.”.”– Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, President of SIA-India

The agreement aligns with Africa’s Agenda 2063 and the Science, Technology, and Innovation Strategy for Africa , STISA-2024, emphasising space as a key driver of socio-economic transformation. This partnership highlights Ghana’s proactive role and India’s commitment to sharing expertise in satellite technologies, fostering innovation, and building a knowledge-based economy to address critical challenges.

This MoU can serve as an important gateway to fostering B2B and B2G engagement between India and Ghana. Facilitating collaborative efforts, the MoU will open doors for companies from both nations to explore new business opportunities, enhance mutual growth, and leverage each other’s expertise in the space sector.