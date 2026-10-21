India ITME 2026 Sets the Stage for a Global Textile Industry Gathering with Visitor Benefits & Extensive Promotions Campaigns

Tarapur, Oct 21: India ITME 2026 – The Global Textile Technology Marketplace, scheduled from 4th to 9th December 2026 at IEML, Greater Noida, India, India ITME 2026 will bring together the global textile machinery and engineering ecosystem under one roof.

Supported by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Govt of India and the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, along with the support and participation of 80+ domestic and international industry associations, India ITME 2026 a truly collaborative platform for the textile machinery and textile engineering ecosystem.

The participation from 40+ countries across the globe 3600 + live textile machinery demonstrations covering 20 exhibiting chapters reflects the growing importance of India as a strategic market for textile machinery, technology, manufacturing and innovation, while providing exhibitors and visitors with opportunities to establish new business relationships, explore technology partnerships and strengthen global trade connections.

This edition of India ITME 2026 will feature several concurrent programmes, including B2B meetings, International Conference Textile Horizons, Product launches and industry-focused networking initiatives. These programmes are designed to go beyond a conventional exhibition and facilitate meaningful business and knowledge exchange.

The CEO Conclave – “Vision Board to Interactive Industry Dialogue” will bring together senior leaders from the textile manufacturing and textile machinery sectors to strengthen industry–machinery collaboration. Participation of international delegations will create opportunities for networking, technology partnerships, knowledge exchange and trade facilitation.

To further strengthen industry outreach and personally engage with the textile and allied industry, India ITME Society is conducting a series of Roadshows and Press Conferences at Indore, Surat and Ahmedabad. The initiative aims to create greater awareness about India ITME 2026, showcase the opportunities available to visitors and exhibitors and encourage industry stakeholders to participate in the upcoming mega exhibition.

As part of this campaign special drive, dedicated registration counters and outreach activities are being organized across textile and industrial centres. Visitors have pre-registered for India ITME 2026 at these locations and availed the exclusive discounted Early Bird registration offers at Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut and Hapur.

Textile and industry players in Burhanpur, Bhilwara, Tarapur, Taloja and Ichalkaranji can also opt for Early Bird registration.