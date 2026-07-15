India-UK Free Trade Agreement Comes into Force, Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation

July 15: The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has officially come into force, ushering in a new phase of economic cooperation between the two countries. The agreement is expected to enhance bilateral trade, improve market access, and create fresh opportunities for businesses, exporters, investors, and professionals across a wide range of sectors.

Welcoming the implementation of the agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the FTA reflects India’s growing economic strength and its commitment to building strong global trade partnerships. He noted that the agreement has been realized under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to deliver long-term benefits for businesses, workers, and consumers in both nations.

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The FTA is expected to reduce or eliminate tariffs on a broad range of goods, simplify trade procedures, and promote greater collaboration in sectors including manufacturing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, information technology, agriculture, food processing, and professional services. It is also anticipated to encourage higher levels of investment, strengthen supply chains, and improve the ease of doing business between the two countries.

Industry stakeholders believe the agreement will enhance the global competitiveness of Indian exporters by providing improved access to the UK market while opening new avenues for innovation, technology partnerships, and skills development. The agreement is also expected to support employment generation and contribute to India’s long-term export growth strategy.

The coming into force of the India-UK FTA marks a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between the two countries, reinforcing their shared commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth, expanding commercial ties, and promoting mutually beneficial trade in an evolving global economy.