Indian Bank Launches New Branch at Airport Authority of India in Lucknow

Chennai , February 13, 2025: Indian Bank has opened a new premise for its Airport branch on the 9th of February 2025 at T3 Arrival, Lucknow. The inauguration was carried out by Indian Bank’s MD & CEO, Shri Binod Kumar, during his visit to Lucknow. The event was graced by the presence of CGM Lucknow Shri Sudhir Kumar Gupta, DGM Shri Shyam Shankar, Zonal Head Lucknow Shri Pranesh Kumar and other senior officials of Indian Bank.

Further strengthening its commitment towards social responsibility, Indian Bank also inaugurated the Med-Transit House within the FGMO Lucknow campus. This Med-Transit House is one of the four such facilities to be opened Pan India and is equipped with all essential amenities required for patient care.

As part of the expansion and customer service enhancement initiatives, a new ATM machine with a Cash Deposit facility was also made live in Main Branch, Lucknow. This new facility will significantly help in reducing the footfall of customers at the Main Branch, Lucknow, by providing seamless banking services at the ATM itself.

Indian Bank remains committed to delivering superior banking services while actively contributing to societal welfare through innovative infrastructure developments.