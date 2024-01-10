Indian Street Premier League (Ispl) Unveils Opportunity for Co-ownership of Teams”

Bengaluru, January 10, 2024: The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament to be played inside a stadium, has officially opened the gates for potential co-owners for its six teams representing Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir). The “Invitation to Bid” (ITB) kicks off with a base price of INR 10 Lakhs, offering a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to become celebrity team owners with the accompanying glitz and glamour.

With the first matches in the series being held between 6 th to 15 th March 2024 in Mumbai, the inaugural edition of ISPL promises a captivating showcase of cricketing entertainment, injecting a high-octane twist into the sport.

ISPL’s call for interested bidders to join as co-owners is not just an opportunity to be part of an exciting cricketing venture but also a chance to collaborate with some of the most significant names in the film industry. As the tournament unfolds, co-owners will join the celebrity superstar owners including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Kolkata), Amitabh Bachchan (Mumbai), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar), Hrithik Roshan (Bengaluru), Suriya (Chennai), and Ram Charan (Hyderabad).

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, ISPL said, “ISPL takes the best of cricket and sports and adds a dash of entertainment that will redefine the landscape of T10 cricket in India. We invite passionate individuals to join us as co-owners and be a part of this historic journey. The bidding for co-ownership is open to individuals, companies or consortiums from across the globe.” Ravi Shastri, Chief Mentor, ISPL said, “ISPL is set to bring a new twist to the game of cricket with its innovative format. As Chief Mentor, I look forward to guiding the teams towards success and helping them to display their best on the field. Co-owners will play a pivotal role in shaping the league’s future.” Amol Kale, Core Committee Member, ISPL said, “Being a part of the ISPL core committee has been an exciting experience. The invitation to bid (ITB) for co-ownership is a golden opportunity for cricket enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to be part of and contribute to the growth of this exciting venture.” Suraj Samat, ISPL Commissioner said, “The ISPL introduces a unique twist to a game which is already cherished by over a billion Indians. We encourage interested individuals and organizations to grab this chance to co-own a team and become an integral part of this new cricketing extravaganza.”

The last date for purchase of bids by interested bidders is 21 st January 2024 and the last date for submission is 24 th January s2024 to secure a spot as co-owners in the much-anticipated Indian Street Premier League. For more information, please visit www.ispl-t10.com.