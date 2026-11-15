What if your child isn’t weak in studies, but simply isn’t getting enough attention?

STOODANT, an online live tuition platform for Classes 4–10, is bringing a new approach to learning with undivided teacher attention, smaller batches and personalised teaching.

With admissions opening on 14 November 2026, students can choose from three learning formats:

* 1:1: Personalised one-to-one teaching.

* 1:5: Small group learning

* 1:10: Interactive group learning.

The idea is simple: every student deserves the chance to ask questions, understand concepts and learn at their own pace.

Happy Inner Child Day – Celebrate Your Dreams!

Along with education, STOODANT is also promoting creativity through its Happy Inner Child Day campaign.

The campaign invites people to showcase their talent through painting, dancing, singing, photography, filmmaking, writing and other creative activities.

Total Prize Pool: ₹1,62,000!

The message is simple: Growing up should never mean giving up on your dreams.

STOODANT believes that children deserve more than good marks. They deserve confidence, creativity and the right guidance.

STOODANT – Every Child Deserves Undivided Attention.

Website: https://stoodant.com

Instagram: @stoodant_live

Admissions: 14 November 2026

Classes: 4–10

Learning formats: 1:1 | 1:5 | 1:10