inDrive the official transporter for the 6th edition of Differently abled Celebration

inDrive, the prominent ride-hailing app in Egypt, signed a protocol with a Differently Abled representative marking inDrive’s role as the official transporter for the sixth edition of an annual event celebrating disabled children.

inDrive’s partnership with the Differently Abled will include offering free transportation services to the children involved in the event. This includes free trips for rehearsals and the performance show, ensuring that the children participating have reliable and accessible transportation to and from the venue which reflects the trust of the Egyptian authorities in inDrive’s app as a safe application.

Dr.Amal Mobady The Head of the Egyptian Federation for intellectual disability stated that: “The differently abled event has become a landmark event for the cultural life of Egypt. We chose inDrive as a partner because the company has established itself in the market as a reliable partner. We are sure that our children will be satisfied with the service provided”.

Fady Soliman, inDrive’s Country lead stated that:” This partnership could also signify a broader commitment by inDrive to social responsibility towards the Egyptian community, supporting inclusivity and accessibility in transportation, particularly for people with disabilities. Our involvement as an official transporter indicates our dedication to ensuring that these children and their families can participate in the event smoothly, enhancing their experience through dependable and accessible transportation options”.

Soliman added:” inDrive is proud to support the event, as it aligns with the company’s core values and how these values resonate with the Egyptian state’s goals or specifically The new republic, particularly in terms of inclusivity, accessibility, and social responsibility”.

As Egypt’s No. 1 ride-hailing app, inDrive sees this partnership as an opportunity to further cement its position as a leader not only in transportation but also in supporting initiatives that promote positive societal change.