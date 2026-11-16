The Institute of Hiring Sciences (IHS) has announced the formation of its Council to bring industry perspectives into the development of research-backed guidelines for evaluating hiring practices and technologies.

The Council will provide practitioner input on the challenges organizations face when assessing candidates and adopting AI-powered hiring systems.

Its members will review emerging research and proposed guidelines, offer feedback, and suggest improvements based on their experience of hiring processes.

As AI becomes more widely used in recruitment, employers are increasingly relying on automated systems to screen applications, conduct assessments, and evaluate candidates.

Although these tools have the potential to enhance efficiency, there are still doubts about whether the results they produce truly represent the skills needed for a specific position.

Addressing these questions requires an understanding of how assessments work and how their results are used in hiring decisions. The Council will help IHS examine these practical considerations as it develops methods for evaluating assessment quality.

The importance of clearly defining hiring requirements was highlighted by Ms. Jasneet Kaur, IHS Council Member and HRBP & TA Leader, in a discussion on recruitment practices.

“If I’m just matching keywords from a job description, I can keep sending profiles that the hiring manager rejects. I need to understand what the manager is actually looking for,” she added.

Beyond defining the right criteria, assessment methods also need to be examined over time. A scorecard that appears useful when introduced may not necessarily continue to measure what an organization needs.

“We create a scorecard and keep using it year after year. We don’t go back to check whether that scorecard is working for us,” observed Director of People Practice at QED42 and IHS Council Member Ms. Khushboo Jain, while discussing the limitations of established hiring practices.

Contributions of the Council will help inform IHS research into the reliability of assessment methods and the evidence needed to support their use. Its feedback will also help identify gaps between how hiring technologies are designed and how they operate in practice.

Another key area of focus will be candidate experience and transparency. People assessed through automated systems may have limited information about how their results are calculated or how their personal data is handled.

“Candidates should know that their CV is being evaluated by AI and how they are being scored. They should also know what happens to the recording of their interview,” suggested Ms. Aritra Sarkar, IHS Council Member and Global Head of HR at STL Digital, when asked about safeguards for candidates.

The Council will serve as a consultative body within IHS. The recommendations provided will support research and the development of guidelines, while the Institute’s Review Board will continue to oversee the review and approval of these guidelines.

Through this structure, IHS aims to ensure that its work reflects both scientific research and the realities of hiring. The Council will contribute to the Institute’s broader effort to establish reliable methods for assessing hiring practices and technologies.

About the Institute

The Institute of Hiring Sciences (IHS) is a non-profit institution established to advance the scientific study and evaluation of hiring practices and technologies. Its work focuses on research, benchmarking methodologies, guidelines, and certification frameworks intended to make hiring assessments more measurable, reliable, and independently verifiable.

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