Investor Meetings Are Returning. Indian Companies Need a New Roadshow Playbook for Dubai: Gulamaly Hussain

The article examines why Indian companies are rediscovering face-to-face investor engagement—and why the answer is not more travel or meeting-count roadshows, but more deliberate access at the moments when trust, judgement and accountability matter.

For several years, investor relations became exceptionally efficient. A management team could meet institutions across three continents in a week without leaving its office. Quarterly updates moved online, attendance widened and the cost of access fell sharply. Few companies would willingly give up those gains.

Yet the market is quietly moving back into the room. Irwin’s 2026 State of Investor Relations research, based on responses from more than 200 professionals across the investor-relations ecosystem, found that 52% of IR teams were increasing in-person engagement. The same research found that 60% planned to host live investor or analyst events. This is not nostalgia for the pre-pandemic roadshow. It is a practical response to a problem that technology has not solved: information can travel digitally, but conviction often develops more slowly.

For Indian companies raising capital and engaging investors in Dubai and other financial centres, this is a practical question of public-market communication. Investors have more information than ever, including automated summaries, social-media commentary and AI-assisted analysis. Access to information is no longer the constraint. The harder task is deciding what deserves belief.

A virtual meeting is perfectly suited to a routine update, a first introduction or a follow-up on a known issue. It is less reliable when the investment case depends on how management handles ambiguity. A screen gives investors the prepared answer. A room often reveals the quality of the thinking behind it: whether the chief executive and chief financial officer interpret the risk in the same way, whether a difficult question is considered or deflected, and whether management can acknowledge what it does not yet know.

This should not be reduced to body language. Investors are not trying to conduct amateur psychology. They are assessing judgement. When a company is changing leadership, entering a new market, raising capital, making a large acquisition or recovering from a setback, the decision rests on more than the slide deck. Investors want to understand how the leadership team reaches decisions, how it treats dissent and what it will do if the assumptions change.

The wrong conclusion would be to bring back the exhausting calendar of back-to-back meetings and measure success by the number of handshakes. A full roadshow can still be a poor roadshow. Senior management time is scarce, and not every investor requires the same degree of access. The better approach is selective: use digital formats for reach and continuity, and reserve the room for moments when a relationship, a strategic shift or a difficult judgement genuinely needs depth.

This is especially important in cross-border fundraising between India, Dubai and the wider Gulf markets. A company may have a persuasive growth story, but investors in Dubai and other GCC markets also evaluate governance, reporting discipline, the reliability of forecasts, local relationships and the route to returns. Those questions rarely fit neatly into a single fundraising call. The strongest conversations begin before capital becomes urgent. By the time a company needs the cheque, the investor should already understand how management communicates when there is no transaction to sell.

In practice, this changes how an IR team prepares. The first question is no longer, ‘How many meetings can we fit into a Dubai trip?’ It is, ‘What must be different after this meeting?’ For one investor, the purpose may be to resolve a concern about capital allocation. For another, it may be to introduce a new leader. For a third, it may simply be to listen and understand why the company has remained outside the portfolio.

Good preparation also means giving management enough context to have a real conversation. A useful brief does not merely reproduce the investor’s public profile. It explains the investor’s likely thesis, current exposure, earlier questions and possible points of disagreement. Management should know which answer belongs to whom, where the evidence sits and which questions cannot responsibly be answered. A candid ‘we are still assessing that’ is often more credible than an elaborate answer designed to fill the silence.

Technology still has a valuable role. The same 2026 research found that AI adoption by IR teams had risen from 6% to 42% in a year. Used well, it can prepare meeting briefs, compare transcripts, identify recurring questions and make follow-up more disciplined. It can reduce the administrative load around a meeting. It cannot take responsibility for the judgement expressed in it.

Companies also need better measures of whether in-person investor meetings are building understanding and trust. Meeting count is an activity metric, not an outcome. More useful signals include whether questions became more specific, whether an investor requested a second conversation, whether a previously misunderstood part of the strategy became clearer, and whether feedback reached the board and influenced disclosure. Some priority investors will take several quarters, or longer, to develop conviction. A meeting should not be declared unsuccessful because it did not produce an immediate change in the share register.

The future of investor relations is therefore neither physical nor virtual. It is deliberately hybrid. Virtual access keeps the conversation alive and broadens the field. In-person access is used where trust, nuance and accountability carry a premium. The companies that understand the difference will travel less indiscriminately, prepare more intelligently and get more value from the time they do spend in the room.

About Gulamaly Hussain

Gulamaly Hussain is a Dubai-based senior banker and investor relations professional with experience across private equity, banking, capital markets, fundraising and GCC investor coverage. His work spans capital raising, investor confidence, due diligence and cross-border capital communication.

With an understanding of Dubai’s role as a regional financial and investment centre and the expectations of institutional investors across the GCC, he focuses on fundraising readiness, investor communication, governance, private capital and India–GCC investment opportunities.