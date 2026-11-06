Ireland’s Budget 2027: What New Government Measures Could Mean for Businesses and Investors

Ireland Budget 2027 brings a fresh focus on strengthening businesses, encouraging entrepreneurship and attracting investment. With new funding for startups, expanded financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), changes to capital gains tax and stronger incentives for research and development, the government is looking to make it easier for businesses to invest, innovate and compete.

For companies, the significance of these measures goes beyond additional government spending. They could influence how businesses access finance, plan expansion, adopt new technologies and manage their long-term costs. At the same time, rising employment expenses and growing competition across European markets mean that businesses will need to make careful investment decisions.

The budget includes €1.3485 billion for enterprise, tourism and employment, with support directed towards innovation, regional development, digital transformation and job creation. The real opportunity will lie in how effectively these commitments translate into business growth.

Startups Could Find It Easier to Turn Ideas into Businesses

Access to early-stage finance remains a major challenge for entrepreneurs. Many promising businesses struggle to move beyond the idea stage because they lack the funding, professional guidance and industry connections needed to establish themselves.

Budget 2027 seeks to address this gap through Start Up Ireland, backed by €3 million in funding, with an ambition to support 1,000 new startups. The initiative is expected to create a central access point for entrepreneurs seeking funding opportunities, business expertise and practical assistance.

For founders, this kind of support could make the early stages of business development less complicated. Better access to guidance and investment networks can help entrepreneurs strengthen business plans, understand regulatory requirements and prepare for future expansion.

The government is also committing €1 billion through the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund until 2030, including a dedicated €100 million venture capital allocation for high-growth, innovation-led businesses. This could create fresh opportunities for companies in technology, life sciences and advanced manufacturing that require substantial investment to scale.

Expanded SME Lending Could Support Business Modernisation

For smaller businesses, growth often depends on having enough capital to invest at the right time. Whether purchasing machinery, upgrading technology, expanding production or entering new markets, limited access to affordable finance can delay important decisions.

The expansion of the Growth and Sustainability Loan Scheme to €1 billion is expected to improve access to longer-term finance for eligible SMEs, farmers, fishers and small mid-sized businesses.

The additional lending capacity could help enterprises make investments without depending entirely on expensive short-term borrowing. It may also support businesses looking to improve energy efficiency, strengthen production capabilities and modernise their operations.

Local Enterprise Offices are receiving an additional €4.5 million to help smaller businesses invest in energy-saving measures. For companies dealing with high electricity and heating expenses, these improvements could gradually reduce overheads and improve cost efficiency.

However, the practical impact will depend on how easily businesses can access these schemes. Clear eligibility requirements, simpler applications and timely financing will be essential to ensure smaller enterprises benefit from the support.

Lower Capital Gains Tax Could Improve Investment Confidence

Tax changes are another important part of Ireland Budget 2027. The standard Capital Gains Tax (CGT) rate is being reduced from 33% to 31% for disposals made on or after 7 October 2026, while the existing rate for development land remains unchanged.

For entrepreneurs and investors, a lower rate could make certain business ownership and investment decisions more attractive. Founders planning to sell qualifying business assets, restructure ownership or prepare for succession may benefit from retaining a larger share of their gains.

The change could also support a more favourable environment for private investment. However, tax incentives alone are unlikely to drive investment decisions. Market opportunities, business performance and investor confidence will continue to influence how much capital flows into growing companies.

R&D Incentives Could Help Businesses Bring New Ideas to Market

Innovation is becoming an important factor in determining how successfully businesses compete. Companies increasingly need to invest in technology, improve productivity and develop products that respond to changing customer expectations.

Budget 2027 strengthens Ireland’s existing research and development tax credit framework. The R&D tax credit remains at 35% of qualifying expenditure, while the first-year payment threshold increases from €87,500 to €105,000.

The revised threshold could improve cash flow for businesses undertaking eligible research activities by allowing qualifying claims up to that amount to be paid in full during the first year.

The government is also increasing limits for certain outsourced R&D activities. This could benefit companies that collaborate with universities, research institutions and external specialists rather than maintaining expensive in-house research facilities.

For smaller businesses, these changes could make product development and technology experimentation more financially manageable. They may also encourage stronger collaboration between companies and research organisations, helping innovative ideas move closer to commercial use.

Rising Wage Costs Will Test Business Margins

While the budget offers several incentives for businesses, employers must also prepare for higher labour costs.

Ireland’s National Minimum Wage for workers aged 20 and above will increase from €14.15 to €14.94 per hour from 1 January 2027. This change will have a direct impact on businesses that depend heavily on frontline employees, particularly in hospitality, retail, tourism and food services.

For smaller operators, higher payroll expenses could put additional pressure on already narrow profit margins. Businesses may need to reconsider staffing arrangements, pricing strategies and operating models to manage the additional costs.

The increase in the employer PRSI threshold from €552 to €600 per week is expected to provide some relief. Employers could save approximately €650 to €700 annually for each employee earning below the revised threshold.

Nevertheless, the overall impact will vary across industries. Businesses with stronger productivity and pricing flexibility may find it easier to absorb the changes, while smaller enterprises may need to focus more closely on workforce planning, employee training and operational efficiency.

Digitalisation and Sustainability Could Open New Business Markets

The budget’s focus on technology, innovation and energy efficiency also creates opportunities beyond direct financial assistance.

As businesses look to reduce costs and improve productivity, demand for digital solutions, automation, cybersecurity and energy management is likely to become increasingly important.

This could create opportunities for technology companies, software developers, engineering firms, energy consultants and specialist service providers. Smaller businesses may also find it easier to explore digital upgrades through targeted enterprise support and innovation programmes.

For example, investments in automation and digital management systems could help companies streamline repetitive tasks, improve inventory control and make better use of available resources. Similarly, energy-efficient equipment could reduce long-term operating expenses.

However, adopting new technology requires more than purchasing software or equipment. Businesses must also invest in employee training, assess operational requirements and ensure that new systems deliver measurable improvements.

Turning Government Support into Long-Term Business Growth

Ireland Budget 2027 offers businesses a combination of funding opportunities, tax incentives and measures designed to encourage innovation. Startups could benefit from stronger support networks, SMEs may gain improved access to finance, and established companies could find new reasons to invest in research, technology and expansion.

Yet the success of these measures will depend on how effectively they reach businesses. Access to finance must become simpler, incentives need to deliver practical value, and smaller enterprises must be able to participate without facing unnecessary administrative difficulties.

For businesses, the priority will be to use the available support strategically while preparing for higher wages and changing market conditions. Ultimately, the budget’s success should be reflected not simply in the amount of money allocated, but in stronger enterprises, new investment, sustainable job creation and businesses capable of competing in international markets.