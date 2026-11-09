Ireland’s Short-Term Rental Market: How New Regulations Could Reshape the Hospitality Industry

Nov 9: Ireland’s short-term rental market is entering a new phase as the government moves to introduce tighter rules for holiday homes, apartments and other privately operated accommodation. The changes come at a time when the country is trying to balance two important priorities: supporting its growing tourism industry and making more homes available for people seeking long-term accommodation.

Short-term rentals have become an important part of Ireland’s tourism offering. They give visitors more flexibility, particularly families, groups and travellers planning extended stays. However, the growing use of residential properties for tourist accommodation has raised concerns about housing availability, especially in areas already facing pressure on the rental market.

The government is now looking to bring greater oversight to the sector through mandatory registration, clearer planning requirements and additional responsibilities for online booking platforms. These changes could reshape how accommodation businesses operate and create new opportunities for hotels, guesthouses and professional property management companies.

Ireland’s Short-Term Rental Market Is Growing

The rapid expansion of short-term accommodation helps explain why the government is introducing new regulations.

According to the OECD’s Tourism Trends and Policies 2026 report, Ireland’s short-term rental market grew by 26% between October 2022 and October 2025. Around 34,020 short-term accommodation properties were listed across the country as of October 2025, based on data collected from the four largest online booking platforms.

This growth highlights how important private accommodation has become to Ireland’s tourism industry. It also brings attention to a difficult question: how can the country continue to welcome more visitors without reducing the supply of homes available to permanent residents?

The OECD findings point to the impact of short-term rentals on long-term residential housing, particularly in urban areas. For policymakers, this makes better market information and effective regulation increasingly important.

For hospitality businesses, the figures also show that short-term accommodation is no longer a small part of the tourism market. It is an established segment that influences where visitors stay, how they spend and how traditional accommodation providers compete.

Ireland’s New Short-Term Rental Registration Rules

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a national short-term letting register, which will be managed by Fáilte Ireland.

The register is scheduled to open on 1 December 2026. Under the Short-Term Letting and Tourism Bill 2026, eligible providers offering paid accommodation for stays of up to 21 nights will need to register each rental unit and obtain a unique registration number. The announced deadline for registration is 31 December 2026.

The requirement covers different types of accommodation, including holiday homes, apartments, cottages, cabins and eligible guest rooms.

Property owners will need to provide information about their accommodation, including its type and guest capacity. They will also have to confirm that they are authorised to offer the property for short-term letting and meet the applicable legal requirements.

Once registered, the unique number will need to appear on relevant advertisements and online listings.

For property owners who have been operating informally, this means reviewing their existing arrangements and getting their documentation in order. Those who manage several properties may also need better systems to keep track of registration and compliance requirements.

Online Booking Platforms Will Have Greater Responsibilities

The responsibility for compliance will not rest entirely with property owners. Online booking platforms will also have to play a more active role in monitoring accommodation listings.

Under the proposed framework, platforms will need to display valid registration numbers, carry out random checks and share standardised information about rental activity through the relevant EU data-sharing system.

If a property is found to have an invalid or missing registration number, Fáilte Ireland will have powers to direct the platform to suspend or remove the listing.

This could change how short-term rental properties are advertised online. Hosts will need to ensure their registration details are accurate, while booking platforms will have to strengthen their verification processes.

For travellers, the system is intended to make accommodation listings more transparent and help them identify registered properties.

Planning Restrictions Could Change the Urban Rental Market

Housing availability is one of the main reasons behind Ireland’s move towards tighter short-term letting rules.

Under the government’s planning policy, new planning permissions for short-term letting are generally restricted in cities and larger towns with populations exceeding 20,000.

The requirements vary depending on location. Operators in larger towns and cities must demonstrate planning compliance when registering. In smaller towns, operators have a two-year period from 23 October 2026 to meet the national planning compliance requirements.

There is also a potential route for established operators whose properties have been used continuously for short-term letting for at least seven years without enforcement action. This is subject to specific planning and other conditions, rather than an automatic exemption.

The rules also distinguish between renting out a room in a person’s principal private residence and operating an entire property as a holiday rental. Renting rooms within a principal private residence is generally permitted without planning permission.

These differences could influence future investment decisions, particularly for people considering purchasing residential properties specifically for tourist accommodation.

Could Hotels and Guesthouses Benefit?

The new rules could create opportunities for Ireland’s traditional hospitality businesses, especially in cities where restrictions may limit the growth of new short-term rentals.

If some residential properties become unavailable for tourist accommodation, hotels, guesthouses and professionally managed accommodation could experience additional demand.

However, hotels cannot assume that they will automatically gain every customer who previously booked a holiday rental. Families, groups and longer-stay travellers often prefer the additional space, kitchen facilities and flexibility that private accommodation provides.

This creates an opportunity for hotels to rethink their offerings. Family-friendly rooms, extended-stay packages, flexible booking options and personalised guest experiences could help attract a wider range of visitors.

Serviced apartments may also become more attractive as hospitality businesses look for ways to serve customers who want the comfort of a home alongside professional services.

Property Management Companies Could Find New Opportunities

The changing regulations could create fresh demand for professional property management services.

Many property owners may not have the time or expertise to manage registration, documentation, guest communication, cleaning and maintenance on their own. As compliance becomes more important, some may turn to specialist companies for support.

Property managers could expand their services to include registration assistance, listing reviews, booking management and regular property checks.

Technology companies may also benefit from demand for tools that help operators manage bookings, track compliance information and coordinate day-to-day operations.

For the short-term rental sector, this could mean a gradual shift towards more organised and professionally managed businesses.

Regional Tourism Could Feel the Impact Differently

The effect of the new regulations may not be the same across Ireland.

Cities and larger towns could face greater pressure because of planning restrictions on new short-term rental properties. Smaller towns and rural destinations may have more flexibility, although registration and other applicable requirements will still apply.

This matters because holiday homes, cottages and independent accommodation providers play an important role in attracting visitors to Ireland’s regional destinations.

In places where large hotel developments are difficult to establish, these properties can help bring tourists into local communities and support restaurants, shops and other tourism-related businesses.

The challenge will be to maintain enough accommodation for visitors while ensuring that local residents are not priced out of their housing markets.

What Could Happen to Accommodation Prices and Investment?

The impact on accommodation prices will depend on how many properties are affected, the availability of alternative accommodation and the level of visitor demand.

If short-term rental availability falls in popular urban destinations, hotels and serviced apartments could experience additional demand, particularly during holidays, major events and busy travel periods.

This may also influence investment decisions. Property investors could become more careful about purchasing homes for short-term letting, paying closer attention to planning permissions, registration requirements and the financial viability of each property.

Rather than simply buying properties and listing them online, investors may need to focus more on compliant operations and long-term business planning.

For established hospitality businesses, the changing market could encourage investment in new accommodation formats, better guest services and more efficient booking systems.

A New Direction for Ireland’s Hospitality Industry

Ireland’s short-term rental reforms could mark an important shift in the country’s tourism and accommodation market.

The OECD’s findings show just how quickly the sector has grown. The challenge now is to manage that growth without weakening the housing supply or affecting the availability of accommodation in destinations that depend on tourism.

For some property owners, the new requirements may bring additional paperwork and compliance costs. For hotels, guesthouses, serviced apartments, property managers and hospitality technology providers, however, the transition could create new business opportunities.

Much will depend on how the legislation progresses, how the registration system is implemented and how consistently the rules are enforced.

Ultimately, Ireland needs an accommodation market that works for both visitors and residents. Businesses that understand the changing rules, prepare early and focus on professional operations could be better positioned as the country’s hospitality industry enters this new phase.