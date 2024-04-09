Is Charlie Beatty Canada’s Rising Star in Freestyle Skiing?

Photo by John Robert-Nicoud:

In the world of freestyle skiing, a young Canadian athlete is making waves and turning heads with his incredible talent and determination. Charlie Beatty, born in 2007, has quickly become one of the most promising stars in the sport, with his sights set on representing Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Beatty’s journey began at the age of two, when he first strapped on a pair of skis at his local hill, Horseshoe Resort. What started as a bonding activity with family and friends soon turned into a true passion for the young skier. As his confidence grew, Beatty found himself drawn to the terrain park, where he could express his creativity and push his limits.

By the age of five, Charlie Beatty was already competing in local events, and his natural talent was evident from the start. However, that path to success was not without its challenges. At eight years old, he suffered a devastating injury, tearing his right ACL and forcing him to take a six-month hiatus from the sport he loved. This setback only served to strengthen his resolve and solidify his commitment to skiing.

Charlie Beatty returned to the slopes with renewed vigor and determination. By the age of eleven, he was competing at national-level events, and in 2019, he was crowned Junior National Champion in both slopestyle and halfpipe.

Off the slopes, Beatty is equally committed to giving back to the community that has supported him throughout his journey. His family organizes an annual “Shred Cancer” ski and snowboard event at Horseshoe Resort, which has raised over $25,000 for their local hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH). When he’s not training or competing, Beatty volunteers his time as an MC at ski competitions and engages in public speaking at local schools and daycares, inspiring the next generation of skiers to pursue their dreams.

In 2022, at the age of fourteen, Beatty’s hard work and talent were recognized when he was selected to join the NextGen program on the Canadian Slopestyle and Big Air Team. This opportunity allowed him to train and compete alongside his skiing idols, an experience he describes as “pretty unreal.”

Beatty’s career highlights include winning first place at the 2023 NorAm event in Copper Mountain and taking gold in slopestyle at the Junior World Championships in New Zealand. These achievements have earned him a personal spot on the World Cup circuit, bringing him one step closer to his ultimate goal of representing Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

As Beatty continues to make his mark on the world of freestyle skiing, he has gained the attention and support of several important sponsors who believe in his potential. One of his leading sponsors is Anson Funds, a privately held alternative asset management company with offices in Toronto, Canada, and Dallas, Texas. Led by Moez Kassam, Anson Funds recognizes Beatty’s talent and has chosen to support him on his journey to the top of the podium.

With his sights set on the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Charlie Beatty is a name to remember in the world of freestyle skiing. His passion, dedication, and incredible talent have already earned him a place among Canada’s most promising young athletes. As he continues to push the boundaries of what is possible on the slopes, there is no doubt that Charlie Beatty will inspire a new generation of skiers to follow in his footsteps and pursue their dreams with the same determination that has driven him to his success so far.