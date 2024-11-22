ISB Hosts Consultation to Create Sustainable Framework for Last-Resort Antibiotics in India

November 22, 2024: The Max Institute of Healthcare Management (MIHM) at the Indian School of Business (ISB) and the International Centre for Antimicrobial Resistance Solutions (ICARS) recently hosted experts working in the antimicrobial resistance space to discuss better ways of sustainably using last resort antibiotics by strengthening antimicrobial stewardship practices.

The consultation organised at the Hyderabad campus of ISB brought together multiple stakeholders from the health sector across a range of functions, including clinicians, microbiologists, pharmacists, pharmacologists, hospital administrators within the government and private sector, civil society groups, biotech innovators, representatives from the pharma and diagnostic sector, as well as policymakers from Telangana. The consultation is integral to a project (TANDEM-ABX) that ICARS is implementing in India and Kenya as part of a planning grant with support from the Novo Nordisk Foundation (NNF), Denmark. TANDEM-ABX “Towards an Antibiotic Roadmap for the Sustainable Entry and Management of Antibiotic X” is being undertaken in India with ISB MIHM and CMC Vellore as country partners.

During the consultation, stakeholders collectively deliberated on ways in which responsible use (antimicrobial stewardship) enabling systems can be fostered by interlinking access and stewardship practices from the policy to the hospital level while introducing a reserve class of antibiotics.

Stakeholders highlighted that inappropriate antibiotic use is a key challenge in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) like India and hampers access. Careful use of antibiotics or stewardship is essential for informing innovative pathways to introduce antibiotics from the ‘Reserve’ class. Unlike other antibiotics, these have a narrow spectrum of action, and their effectiveness can be rapidly compromised if not used in a highly targeted manner.