Ishan Agarwal Joins CashKaro as Director – Brand & Creative

Mr. Ishan Agarwal, renowned for his role as the Brand Lead at OTTplay, has officially stepped into his new position as the Director of Brand & Creative at CashKaro. In this exciting move, Mr. Agarwal is set to bring his innovative approach and strategic prowess to elevate CashKaro’s brand identity.

Having made a significant impact in the OTT industry, Mr. Agarwal is well-regarded for his ability to craft compelling brand narratives and drive successful campaigns. His transition to CashKaro is anticipated to infuse a fresh wave of creativity into the e-commerce and cashback giant.

Mr. Agarwal’s experience and leadership in the OTT industry have positioned him as a dynamic professional with a keen understanding of consumer behavior and market trends. His strategic insights and creative acumen will play a pivotal role in elevating CashKaro’s brand positioning and engagement.