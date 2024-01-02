New Delhi, 2nd January 2024: The recent inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at Ayodhya by the Hon’ble Prime Minister has been significantly supported by the contributions of Jakson Group. The company, a leading energy and infrastructure solutions company headquartered in Noida, has effectively outfitted the airport with a state-of-the-art 250 kW solar rooftop, advancing sustainable energy use in line with the airport’s operational needs. In addition, Jakson Group has supplied best in class diesel generators (3×500 KVA), ensuring a reliable power backup system for the airport. These initiatives by Jakson Group are indicative of their dedication to complete energy solutions, playing an integral part in the smooth operation and success of the newly inaugurated airport at Ayodhya, and marking a key development in the region’s infrastructure and sustainable growth.

Recognized as a premier and trusted energy company in Uttar Pradesh with a wide network of channel partners, Jakson provides end-to-end energy solutions and is renowned for its quality and customer-centric approach. Playing a key role in advancing the state’s infrastructure, Jakson Group is also actively involved in significant projects under the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Jal Jeevan Mission and RDSS Scheme by GOI. These projects, valued at around Rs 2,000 crore, aim to provide Functional Household Tap Connections and Power to nearly 3,000 villages across various districts, contributing to the state’s efforts to enhance the quality of life for its residents through improved and sustainable infrastructure.

Endeavouring to contribute to the national dynamic energy sector, Jakson Group operates a cutting-edge battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing unit along with a state-of-the-art, fully automated solar module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. With a present output capability of 1,200 MW, the facility is poised for expansion, targeting a 2,500 MW capacity, underscoring Jakson‘s technical acumen and dedication to distributed power generation for a robust and sustainable energy matrix.

Mr. Sundeep Gupta, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, expressed his positive sentiments, stating, “Jakson Group is dedicated not only to meeting the state’s energy needs through customized power solutions but also to contributing to its socio-economic development through its targeted CSR initiatives, focused on women empowerment. Our projects in Ayodhya are testament to our vision, aligning with the government’s energy goals and our broader commitment to powering a greener, more resilient future for both Uttar Pradesh and the nation at large.”

Jakson Group‘s diverse project portfolio and initiatives demonstrate its commitment to providing sustainable and reliable power solutions. Its significant contributions to enhancing Uttar Pradesh’s energy infrastructure align with India’s clean energy shift. These efforts, resonating with the vision of a sustainable and energy-efficient future, establish the company as a key contributor to India’s renewable energy progress.