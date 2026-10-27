Jayden Jain: Is the Next Indian MMA Prospect Emerging from Missouri?

Indian fighter scores first-round triangle-choke submission on American soil, putting the spotlight on Indian coaches and the growing international reach of Indian MMA talent.

FLORISSANT, MISSOURI — October 27, 2026 — A young fighter with roots in Deolali, Nashik, Maharashtra, is beginning to make his mark in American combat sports. Jayden Jain delivered an impressive performance at NFA 24 on October 10, defeating Drew Rascas, who represented Absolute Martial Arts, by first-round triangle-choke submission in his amateur MMA debut.

Jain entered the matchup with a 0–0 amateur MMA record, while Rascas entered at 0–1. Facing a longtime martial arts practitioner, Jain secured the submission in the opening round, marking a memorable start to his competitive MMA journey.

But beyond the result, Jain’s victory tells a broader story about Indian martial arts, the coaches who develop fighters, and the opportunities available to athletes competing internationally.

A victory built on Indian coaching

Jayden currently trains at Tigers Gym & Fight Club in Florissant, Missouri, under coaches Dan Isaac, Lorelei Isaac, and Alan Fernandes. His first-round finish provides an opportunity to recognize the work of Indian coaches preparing athletes to compete against international opposition.

Jain began martial arts training at just seven years old under Coach Dan Isaac in Ishudo, a family martial art created by Grandmaster Solomon Isaac. During the COVID-19 period, he began Brazilian jiu-jitsu training under Alan Fernandes, a former MMA champion and BJJ instructor who was visiting the United States.

His development has since extended across multiple combat sports. Jain holds a 3–1 amateur boxing record under USA Boxing and has competed in boxing, sport MMA, and grappling tournaments.

His recent victory also brings attention to a wider conversation about the development of Indian MMA talent and the role of homegrown coaching teams in preparing fighters for international competition.

From Deolali to the United States

Jayden is the son of Jitendra and Pallavi Jain, originally from Deolali, Nashik, Maharashtra. His father is a business owner, and his mother is a kickboxing coach, giving martial arts a place in the family’s background.

Jayden began his schooling at Barnes School, Deolali, before moving to the United States in 2017. He completed high school at Gateway Legacy Christian Academy and is now pursuing a film major at Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Balancing university studies with competitive combat sports, Jain represents a journey spanning two countries, years of martial arts training, and the continued pursuit of athletic development.

Is Jayden Jain the next Indian MMA fighter to watch?

Indian fighters continue to seek opportunities on prominent international platforms, including Dana White’s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter. Jain’s first-round submission adds another developing athlete to the conversation about the future of Indian MMA.

One victory does not determine a fighter’s future, but the manner of Jain’s debut offers an encouraging starting point. His performance also highlights the contribution of his coaches and the potential of Indian-led training teams to prepare athletes for competition in the United States.

For Jain, the next chapter begins with continued training, experience, and the pursuit of further opportunities in competitive MMA.

About Tigers Gym & Fight Club

Tigers Gym & Fight Club, located in Florissant, Missouri, provides training in combat sports and fitness. Led by its coaching team, the gym supports athletes developing their skills across disciplines including boxing, MMA, and grappling.

Key words

Daniel Isaac

Indian MMA

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Alan Fenandes