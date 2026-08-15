JSW Cement Limited Announces Q1 FY27 Financial Results

Aug 15: JSW Cement Limited (the “Company”) today reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Key Financial Highlights for Q1 FY27:

·Total Volume Sold increased to 3.81 Million Tonnes in Q1 FY27 from 3.31 Million Tonnes in Q1 FY26, marking a growth of 15% YoY

·Revenue: ₹1,896 Crore in Q1 FY27, 22% YoY increase compared to ₹1,560 Crore in Q1 FY26

·Operating EBITDA: ₹298.6 Crore, decreased by 7% YoY

·Profit after Tax: ₹153.4 Crore

·Net debt: ₹3,856 Crore as at June 30, 2026

Consolidated Operational & Financial Performance for Q1 FY27:

During the quarter, total volume sold increased by 15% YoY to 3.81 Million Tonnes. Of this, cement volume sold was 2.34 Million Tonnes representing an increase of 27% YoY, versus

1.85 Million Tonnes in Q1 FY26. The volume sold of Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (“GGBS”) was 1.33 Million Tonnes, representing an increase of 3% YoY, versus 1.30 Million Tonnes in Q1 FY26.

The strong year-on-year volume growth was driven by continued momentum in cement volumes across existing regions, further supported by the robust ramp-up of volumes in the North region.

Commencement of sales in the North region in Q1 FY27: The Company commissioned its integrated unit at Nagaur district in Rajasthan, with 3.3 MTPA clinker capacity and 2.5 MTPA grinding capacity, on March 30, 2026. Sales from this unit commenced from April 2026, initially targeting the markets of Rajasthan and Haryana. The Company achieved an average utilisation rate of 55% from the Nagaur unit in Q1 FY27.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 22% YoY to ₹1,896 Crore, while operating EBITDA was ₹298.6 Crore resulting in operating EBITDA per ton of ₹784 per ton in Q1 FY27. Q1 FY27 operating EBITDA (excluding the North operations) increased by 4% YoY to ₹336 Crore, equating to ₹979 per ton. Total EBITDA (including other income) was ₹372.3 Crore in Q1 FY27.

Growth Strategy & Capex Update:

The Company continues to make progress on its announced expansion program.

During the quarter, substantial progress has been made on installation of the WHRS, OLBC and AFR co-processing systems at the Nagaur integrated unit, as well as on the additional 1.0 MTPA grinding capacity at this location. The Company has also begun work on the additional

2.5 MTPA grinding unit at Nagaur, which will take the total grinding capacity at Nagaur to 6.0 MTPA.

During the quarter, the Company added a further 56 MW of wind capacity, taking its total renewable capacity (including WHRS) to 112 MW as at June 30, 2026.

The company incurred capex (including maintenance capex) of ₹337 Crore during Q1 FY27.

Sustainability Updates and Recognitions:

·The Company continues to have lowest carbon dioxide emission intensity in the industry of 338 kg CO2 per ton of cementitious materials in Q1 FY27

·Shiva Cement was honoured with Odisha Best Employer Brand Award and Best Innovation Award (EHS) at the World HRD Congress

·JSW Cement’s Vijayanagar Plant was awarded the “GOLD AWARD” at the Green Enviro Environment Award & Summit, for outstanding achievement in Environment Excellence

·JSW Cement received Global ESG Award 2026 (Diamond) in the Circular Economy category