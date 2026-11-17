The Board of Directors of the University of Oulu has appointed Jyri Hämäläinen as the university’s rector for the next five-year term. He will take up the position at the beginning of 2027.

The Board of Directors made the appointment at its meeting on 17 November 2026. The decision was unanimous.

“We warmly welcome Jyri Hämäläinen to help build the future of the University of Oulu together with the entire university community. During the recruitment process, the board was impressed by his vision for leading a multidisciplinary university, as well as his track record in strategic, operational and people leadership,” says Chair of the Board of Directors Leena Nissilä.

The rector leads the university’s operations and is responsible for the effective and financially sustainable management of the university and its duties. Jyri Hämäläinen will become the tenth rector of the University of Oulu, which was founded in 1958.

“I am truly excited and honoured by the opportunity to lead a university that can justifiably be called the university of half of Finland. The University of Oulu has a unique national role in strengthening expertise, vitality and culture,” says Jyri Hämäläinen.

“The university’s strong scientific foundation provides an excellent starting point for further strengthening its international standing. The multidisciplinary nature of the academic community creates numerous intersections between disciplines where world-class scientific and technological breakthroughs can emerge. I want to build a better future together with the university community and our partners,” Hämäläinen adds.

Jyri Hämäläinen has served as vice president for research at Aalto University since December 2023. He served as dean of the School of Electrical Engineering from 2015 to 2023. Hämäläinen was appointed professor at the Helsinki University of Technology in 2008, with wireless communications as his field of research. Before joining the Helsinki University of Technology, he worked at the University of Oulu and in industry, including at Nokia Networks.

Jyri Hämäläinen earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in applied mathematics from the University of Oulu in 1998 and a Doctor of Science (Technology) degree in signal processing for communications from the Helsinki University of Technology in 2007. He also holds the title of docent at the University of Oulu.

A total of 19 people applied for the position of rector, of whom four candidates were interviewed by the Board of Directors.