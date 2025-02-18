Kalyani Group Unveils MArG 155mm/45 Cal Mounted Gun System at IDEX 2025

Abu Dhabi, UAE, February 18, 2025: Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly-owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge, proudly unveiled the MArG 45, mobile gun system mounted on a 4×4 all- terrain platform, at IDEX Abu Dhabi 2025. The prestigious launch was officiated by H.E. Shri Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, reinforcing India’s commitment to advancing global defense technology.

MArG 45 exemplifies Kalyani Group’s ingenuity in challenging conventions, integrating firepower, range, and mobility into a single, ground-breaking platform. Designed for rapid deployment and superior manoeuvrability, it is a “go-anywhere” gun with unparalleled shoot-and-scoot capabilities.

Mr. Baba Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge Ltd., commented on this milestone: “This Mounted Gun Platform represents a significant leap in defense technology, showcasing our commitment to innovation and excellence. It is a testament to our capability to develop ‘Designed and Made in India’ most advanced artillery defence platforms.”

The unveiling of MArG 45 marks a significant milestone in mobile artillery, reinforcing Kalyani Group’s commitment to self-reliance and cutting-edge defense innovation. This breakthrough system is set to redefine modern battlefield capabilities with its exceptional agility, firepower, and rapid deployment efficiency.

MArG 45 offers unmatched firepower, capable of firing beyond 36 km using conventional ammunition. Built for superior mobility, its tailor-made chassis, developed in-house, ensures maximum agility in diverse combat environments. The system is compatible with NATO-standard and in-service ammunition, enhancing its versatility. Weighing 23.5 tons, it carries 18 rounds with Zone 6 onboard, enabling sustained operations. Designed for rapid deployment, it boasts a coming into action time of just 1.5 minutes during the day and 2 minutes at night. With an elevation range of -2° to +72° and a traverse of 25° left and right, it delivers exceptional battlefield adaptability. The gun features an intense rate of fire of 10 rounds in 3 minutes and a sustained rate of 42 rounds in 60 minutes, ensuring continuous firepower during combat.