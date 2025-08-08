Karnataka Emerges as PBPartners’ Power Market: 6,500+ Agent Partners, 50% Motor Insurance Business Surge in FY24-25

Mysuru, 08th August, 2025 – PBPartners, one of India’s leading PoSP-driven insurance distribution platforms, continues to accelerate insurance penetration in Karnataka. The recent Mysuru press meet was part of PBPartners’ broader mission to deepen insurance penetration across India’s growth markets. PBPartners is reinforcing its identity as an agent partner-first brand committed to simplifying insurance, supporting agent livelihoods, and shaping a more financially secure India.

The event was led by Mr. Abhimanyu Sharma (Business Head – Motor Insurance) and Mr. Amit Bhadoria (National Sales Head – Motor Insurance), who shared detailed insights on the emerging trends among customers and the evolving market dynamics in Mysuru and the broader Karnataka region.

Key highlights from the press meet:

Rapid Market Penetration: Karnataka has emerged as a strategic growth market for PBPartners, with the state now home to a thriving network of 6,500+ agent partners across Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. Over the last year, the company has significantly expanded its presence across key regions, tapping into Karnataka’s immense potential as the second-largest state in India in terms of vehicle registration.

Growth Fueled by Tech and Trust: Mr. Amit Bhadoria, National Sales Head – Motor Insurance, stated, “ The right blend of cutting-edge technology and the personal touch of agent partners has been a big contributor to the brand’s success in this region. In FY24–25, PBPartners recorded an 80% increase in agent recruitment and activation, with a 50% rise in motor insurance business in Karnataka. This growth reflects a broader shift in consumer behaviour, with more individuals becoming aware of the importance of insurance.”

He further added, “We are dedicated to supporting our agent partners in Karnataka and making our services more accessible across the state. We will be inaugurating our Mysuru and Hubli offices by next year. The goal is to reach even the most remote villages, ensuring that PBPartners is accessible everywhere.”

Monsoon special tips and insurance add-ons to protect your vehicle: Mr. Abhimanyu Sharma (Business Head – Motor Insurance) also highlighted, “We have seen a rising awareness around vehicle safety, especially during seasonal shifts like the monsoon, and it has encouraged customers to explore modular insurance plans and bundled add-ons such as Engine Protection, Zero Depreciation, and Roadside Assistance. The combination of a tech-enabled customer journey and local, need-based advisory is helping PBPartners’ agents address evolving customer needs, particularly among first-time buyers seeking comprehensive protection.”

Empowering Agent Partners: Mr. Abhimanyu further added, “PBPartners has also simplified the payment process with its On-Demand Payout (ODP) feature, allowing agent partners to instantly withdraw earnings after every policy sale, with funds typically processed the same day or the next. This instant payout system ensures steady cash flow, especially helpful for agents in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.”

PBPartners has simplified insurance with its PBP App and digital-first CJ platform, enabling fast, paperless policy issuance and smooth servicing from start to finish.

To build a future-ready agent network, it offers real-time support, structured training, and smart tools tailored to local needs. Furthering this mission, two new initiatives have been launched to boost agent efficiency and growth.

The launch of the Motor Renewal Protection (MRP) Plan is a strategic move designed to safeguard the renewal commissions of motor insurance agents, even in scenarios where the customer renews directly with the insurer.

is a strategic move designed to safeguard the renewal commissions of motor insurance agents, even in scenarios where the customer renews directly with the insurer. The introduction of ‘PBP One’ Clubs – a loyalty and recognition program- is aimed at celebrating top-performing agent partners through exclusive rewards, learning opportunities, and community-building experiences.

Together, these initiatives reflect PBPartners’ continued focus on innovation, agent partner empowerment, and inclusive insurance growth in emerging markets like Mysuru. PBPartners’ vision is to build a strong and empowered agent partner network of over 25,000 active PoSPs in Karnataka over the next three years

With this, the aim is to deepen PBPartners’ market presence and continue growing the share in the state’s insurance ecosystem.