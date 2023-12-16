Kaydoh and REBS Partner to Empower Real Estate Professionals

San Jose, CA, December 16, 2023 — Kaydoh, a leading provider of cutting-edge marketing tools for real estate professionals, today announced a partnership with Real Estate Business Services, LLC (REBS), a subsidiary of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.), one of the largest real estate associations in the country with over 200,000 members. This partnership will provide C.A.R. members with access to Kaydoh’s innovative marketing tools, helping them to stand out in the competitive real estate market and create lasting client experiences.

“We are thrilled to partner with REBS to provide their members with the tools they need to succeed in today’s real estate market,” said Michael Lam, CEO of Kaydoh. “Our marketing tools are designed to help real estate professionals build strong relationships with their clients and close more deals. We believe this partnership will help improve the overall quality of real estate professionals in California, while providing them with the tools to exceed their client’s expectations.” C.A.R. members will have access to Kaydoh’s entire suite of marketing tools including:

● A cutting-edge marketing platform that helps agents/brokers create personalized video marketing campaigns for their clients.

● A library of ready-to-go, high-quality marketing landing page templates.

● Exclusive C.A.R. content fully integrated.

● An exclusive community of like-minded professionals looking to connect, grow, and win more deals in their local market.

“We are committed to providing our members with the best possible education and marketing resources to enhance their business,” said REBS Chairman Otto Catrina. “We believe that this partnership with Kaydoh will give our members the tools they need to succeed in the real estate market and build a long, prosperous career.”