KEZAD Group to Sponsor SailGP Grand Final

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Nov 20: Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the region, and part of AD Ports Group today announced that it has signed a sponsorship agreement with the most exciting racing on water, SailGP.

The sponsorship comes as SailGP returns to the capital from November 29-30, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global host city for leading international sporting events. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council will take place at AD Ports Group’s Free Port, Mina Zayed venue and ensure smooth access to on land and on water areas, courtesy of the Group’s Ports cluster.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of Economic Cities and Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said: “This agreement reflects our commitment to hosting world class events that add value to Abu Dhabi and showcase the strength of our infrastructure. SailGP is a global competition built on precision, speed and teamwork, which aligns well with our own values. By sponsoring the Abu Dhabi round, we are demonstrating AD Ports Group’s readiness to support major international operations and to contribute to the growth of Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for global sport and industry.”

Julien di Biase, Chief Operating Officer at SailGP, said: “This is another significant milestone as we count down to our winner-takes-all Grand Final in Abu Dhabi. With thanks to our partners, we cannot wait to get racing and deliver another successful event in the UAE and find out who is our 2025 championship winner!”

Partnering with SailGP, KEZAD Group strengthens the position of the Free Port and Mina Zayed waterfront as a multi-use space capable of hosting large international events alongside its core trade and maritime functions.

The collaboration complements AD Ports Group’s wider efforts to bring global events to Abu Dhabi and promote the emirate’s role as a centre for business, tourism and cultural exchange.