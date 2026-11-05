Kirti Mishra: A Versatile Singer Blending Classical Training with Bollywood, Sufi and Garba

Kirti Mishra | Singer & Live Performer

A Musical Identity Beyond One Genre

Kirti Mishra is a singer with a strong foundation in Indian classical music and an interest in performing across different musical styles. While she is classically trained, her performance genres include Bollywood, Sufi, Garba, Hindi Sugam Geet and Gujarati Sugam Geet. This range allows her to connect with audiences at cultural programmes, celebrations and contemporary live events.

Her approach brings the discipline and musical understanding developed through classical training into performances suited to different occasions. Rather than limiting herself to one category, Kirti aims to shape her presentation according to the mood of the event and the preferences of the audience.

A Family Connected to Indian Music and Dance

Kirti comes from a family associated with prominent names in Indian classical arts. She is the granddaughter of Pandit Birju Maharaj Ji and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Ji. She is also the daughter of Pandit Nakul Mishra Ji, a tabla maestro and a Top Grade Artist, according to her official profile.

This family background has given her a close connection with the traditions of Indian music and performance. Her own journey is shaped by her individual training, musical interests and stage experience. She draws on this heritage while developing a performance identity that can reach audiences with varied musical tastes.

Classical Qualifications and All India Radio Recognition

Kirti has completed Visharad-level qualifications in both vocal music and tabla, reflecting formal study in two important areas of Indian music. Her profile also identifies her as a B-High Grade artist of All India Radio (AIR) in Hindi Sugam and Gujarati Sugam Geet. These experiences contribute to her understanding of melody, rhythm, musical expression and performance.

Her classical education remains an important part of her musicianship, including when she performs beyond the traditional classical format. It provides a foundation for presenting Bollywood songs, Sufi compositions, Garba and Sugam Geet while adapting to the character of each programme.

Academic Education Alongside Music

Alongside her musical education, Kirti has pursued formal studies in commerce. She holds Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) and Master of Commerce (M.Com.) degrees and has completed the Company Secretary (CS) Executive level. Her academic background reflects an interest in professional education alongside her commitment to music.

Balancing these areas has given her experience beyond the performance stage. Her profile brings together formal musical training, academic qualifications and an interest in working with different audiences and event settings.

A Versatile Repertoire for Different Occasions

Kirti is interested in performing at cultural programmes, mehfils, wedding celebrations, Garba events and live entertainment programmes. Her repertoire includes soulful Sufi music, popular Bollywood selections, devotional and traditional compositions, Hindi Sugam Geet and Gujarati Sugam Geet.

Each occasion calls for a different musical atmosphere. Sufi and Sugam presentations can create a reflective mood, while Bollywood selections and Garba can encourage audience participation and celebration. Kirti aims to choose the appropriate musical expression for each event and create a connection with the people present.

Based in Ahmedabad, Available for Performances

Kirti is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for work and also spends time in Mumbai. She is interested in connecting with event organisers, venues and collaborators for suitable performance opportunities. Her YouTube channel features live performance moments, classical and Bollywood fusion, and behind-the-scenes glimpses. It is one platform where audiences can explore her work, while her professional identity extends beyond any single social media channel.

Bookings and Professional Enquiries

For event bookings, collaborations and performance-related enquiries, organisers can contact Kirti directly by phone or email. She is open to suitable opportunities involving Bollywood, Sufi, Garba, Hindi Sugam Geet, Gujarati Sugam Geet and cultural programmes.

With Visharad qualifications in vocal music and tabla, recognition through All India Radio, academic qualifications in commerce and a family background connected to respected figures in Indian arts, Kirti Mishra brings together different aspects of her education and musical journey. Her focus is on presenting music that fits each occasion and creating a meaningful experience for audiences.

Bookings & Contact

Phone: 7600777687

Email: Kirti.mishra4@gmail.com