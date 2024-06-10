Kühl Fans Announced as Title Sponsor for Hotstar OTT’s Caught & Bold

New Delhi, 10th June, 2024: Kühl Fans, known for its stylish and smart Bldc Fans, is proud to be the title sponsor for Hotstar OTT’s upcoming show “Caught & Bold.” This exciting new show will feature comprehensive pre-, mid-, and post-match coverage with expert analysis, enhancing the viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts.

Mahesh Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of KENT RO Systems Ltd., shared his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to partner with Hotstar OTT as the title sponsor for ‘Caught & Bold.’ This collaboration perfectly aligns with our brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence. With Kühl fans, we aim to provide our customers with smart, stylish, and energy-efficient solutions that enhance their everyday lives, much like how ‘Caught & Bold’ will enhance the cricket-watching experience for fans.”

Kühl has recently launched its newest range of Kühl Smart and Stylish Fans. These state-of-the-art fans, built with BLDC technology, offer up to 65% savings on power consumption, making them both elegant and highly energy-efficient.

Kühl fans boast a range of stylish and innovative features that make them highly desirable. They are WiFi and IoT-enabled, allowing remote control via smartphone, Alexa, or voice commands. The reverse function circulates warm air effectively, making the fans suitable for all seasons. Additionally, these fans are designed to deliver more airflow while producing minimal noise, making them a perfect fit for modern architectural and interior projects in both residential and commercial settings. With these unique features, Kühl fans provide an efficient way to reduce energy consumption while enhancing the aesthetics and comfort of any space.

Designed by Kühl’s R&D team and 100% made in India, these fans offer a longer service life compared to typical induction motors. As part of its forward-looking approach, Kühl envisions taking its fans to international markets, contributing significantly to the ‘Make in India, Make for World’ initiative.