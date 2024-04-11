Leif Assurance Hires Construction Risk Advisor

Vincent Sanfilippo has more than 15 years of insurance and construction experience

(St. Louis, Mo., April 11, 2024) – Leif Assurance, a full-service insurance agency that exclusively handles construction insurance, recently hired Vincent Sanfilippo as a Construction Risk Advisor.

Sanfilippo’s responsibilities include selling multiple lines of insurance coverage to medium-sized and large accounts. His role involves leveraging technology and the agency’s core sales process to maximize new and existing business opportunities. Sanfilippo has more than 15 years of experience in insurance and construction.

“Vince’s extensive industry insight, gained from his construction management experience, positions him as a valuable asset at our organization,” said Leif Assurance CEO JD Powers. “With a background in producing and managing large portfolios, coupled with strong leadership qualifications, Vince is well-equipped to contribute significantly to the growth and success of Leif Assurance.”

Founded in 2022, Leif Assurance offers actionable risk management, as well as data-driven pricing models to build the most accurate risk profiles so contractors are rewarded for safe job sites with earned insurance savings. Leif provides cost-effective and comprehensive insurance solutions for worker’s compensation, general liability, builders’ risk, inland marine, and commercial auto.

Leif Assurance is the sister company of Powers Insurance & Risk Management and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Powers Insurance & Risk Management is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. All three companies are located at 6825 Clayton Ave.