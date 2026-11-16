BOSTON, Nov 16 — Ten years after bringing Boston’s life sciences industry together around a shared commitment to addressing poverty and expanding opportunity, Life Science Cares Boston is preparing for an ambitious new chapter. At its 10th anniversary celebration on November 12, the organization previewed plans to significantly expand its coalition of industry supporters and strengthen its role as a trusted, responsive philanthropic partner to Greater Boston nonprofits.

The organization expects to launch a new strategic plan in January 2027, with priorities that include doubling its base of supporters, mobilizing its network to amplify stories of community impact, and becoming one of Boston’s most responsive philanthropic funders. The ambitious plans coincide with a transition in Board leadership and the appointment of four new Board members, who will build on the strong foundation established over the past decade as Life Science Cares Boston expands its efforts to support local nonprofits facing growing economic pressures and demand for services.

Founded in Boston in 2016, Life Science Cares established a model that connects the financial resources, expertise, and networks of the life sciences with nonprofit organizations addressing poverty and inequality. What began as a local effort has grown into a broader movement, demonstrating the potential of collective industry engagement. Now, with a decade of partnerships and community trust behind it, Life Science Cares Boston is looking to build on that foundation to meet the challenges of the next ten years.

“Ten years ago, we set out to demonstrate what was possible when Boston’s life sciences industry came together to support our community. Today, the need for that commitment is greater than ever,” said Rosie Cunningham, Executive Director, Life Science Cares Boston. “Our nonprofit partners are facing growing demands and increasingly limited resources. We have built a network of companies, leaders, and volunteers that is uniquely positioned to respond. Our ambition for the next decade is to significantly expand that coalition, deepen the trust we’ve established with our nonprofit partners, and become the organization they can turn to when urgent needs arise. We know that together, our industry can accomplish far more than any one company could achieve alone.”

As Life Science Cares Boston prepares for its next chapter, Jeb Keiper, Venture Partner at Third Rock Ventures, will assume the role of Board Chair, with Dave Melville, Founder and CEO of The Bowdoin Group, serving as Vice Chair. The organization also welcomes four new Board members: Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch, CEO of Draig; Mike MacLean, Board Member at Camp4 and former CFO of Avidity; Leslie Orne, former CEO and founder of Trinity Life Sciences; and Lyn Baranowski, CEO of Avalyn. Together, these leaders build on the contributions of the organization’s broader Board of Managers to advance corporate engagement and deepen its impact across Greater Boston.