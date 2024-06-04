04th June, 2024: Lifree, a pioneering adult diaper brand based in Japan, roped in the renowned television actress Rupali Ganguly as its brand ambassador. The collaboration stems from the profound impact of her character, Anupamaa, on audiences, making her an ideal representative for a brand focused on addressing sensitive health issues with empathy and understanding. Through this engagement, Lifree aims to leverage relatability and trustworthiness amongst the consumers.

The brand also announced the launch of its DVC campaign, “Leakage ka no dar, jiyo khul kar”, to spread awareness on adult incontinence and the benefits of using adult diapers. In the video, the actress shares a heartfelt story about her mother and her challenges due to urinary incontinence. The video continues to talk about how the unique 12-hour absorption capacity in Lifree Adult Diapers helped her regain confidence, empowering her to navigate her life independently.

Speaking about their commitment to providing effective solutions, Yuji Ikeda, the Managing Director at Lifree, said, “As a brand, our primary objective has always been providing an ease of life to the adults with urinary incontinence. Lifree Adult Diapers are designed to offer unparalleled protection that ensures our consumers can go about their daily activities, hence fostering a sense of empowerment. We are delighted to join hands with Rupali Ganguly and spread awareness of sensitive health-related concerns with dignity.” Ms. Rupali Ganguly, said, “Brands like Lifree are trying to solve a problem that needs to be more widely discussed, and this made me join the initiative and spread awareness. This DVC communicates that battles of old age are not fought alone. I want my audience to know that they have partners who will support them while dealing with such medical conditions. And with Lifree, older adults can now live a life full of confidence and independence.”

The product gives older adults the confidence to live their lives to the fullest and uses advanced technology to build a powerful absorption core that can hold up to 6 glasses of liquid. It acts as a trusted partner for individuals, providing comfort, confidence, and renewed vitality.