Mumbai, November 17, 2026: Love Bomb, an emerging Indian consumer brand redefining the couples’ gifting and lifestyle space, has raised ₹2 million from WISE SNDTWU Incubation Centre, Mumbai, marking an important milestone in its journey to build a new consumer category in India.

While India’s gifting market has traditionally revolved around flowers, conventional chocolates and occasion-led hampers, Love Bomb is looking to change the narrative by creating a dedicated lifestyle brand for couples. Its vision is to bring together products that go beyond traditional gifting, combining chocolates, interactive couple games, accessories and curated experiences under one brand.

At the heart of Love Bomb is the belief that relationships deserve more than occasional celebrations. The brand aims to make everyday moments more engaging through products that bring together connection, playfulness, discovery, and gifting. By combining familiar consumer categories with a distinct couples-focused positioning, Love Bomb is working towards building what it sees as an emerging couples’ lifestyle category in the Indian market.

Love Bomb has already proved encouraging consumer traction, with over 1 lakh chocolates sold and a growing customer base across India. Starting with its signature chocolate range, Love Bomb has steadily expanded its portfolio to include couple games, accessories, and thoughtfully curated gift kits. The brand is available through its own D2C website, e-commerce marketplaces, and quick-commerce platforms, making its products accessible to consumers across multiple digital channels.

The next phase of growth will focus on expanding Love Bomb’s product ecosystem and building a stronger omnichannel presence. The company plans to introduce new chocolate variants, expand its gifting portfolio and develop added products that strengthen its position in the couples’ lifestyle space. Alongside digital distribution, Love Bomb is working towards entering organised retail and high-street stores, taking the brand beyond online shopping and making it more accessible to consumers in physical retail environments.

The company also sees an opportunity to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and build a wider portfolio of chocolate products, allowing it to explore additional consumer segments while retaining its core brand identity.

Commenting on the development, Shweta Sawant, Co-Founder of Love Bomb, said:

“Love Bomb was born from the belief that there is an opportunity to build something much bigger than a chocolate or gifting brand. We want to create a category of our own, one that brings together products, experiences, and everyday moments for couples. The response we have received from consumers, with over 1 lakh chocolates sold, gives us confidence that there is a real market for this idea. The investment from WISE SNDT is an important milestone in this journey. Our ambition is to build Love Bomb into a recognised Indian consumer brand, expand across product categories, strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, and eventually establish a strong presence in retail. We are building for the long term.”

With a growing product portfolio, expanding distribution network and a clear focus on category creation, Love Bomb aims to establish itself as one of India’s leading couples’ lifestyle and gifting brands. The company’s larger ambition is to move beyond occasion-based gifting and become a destination brand for products and experiences that celebrate modern relationships.

About Love Bomb

Love Bomb is an Indian direct-to-consumer brand building a distinctive presence in the couples’ lifestyle and gifting category. Its portfolio includes premium chocolates, couple games, accessories and curated gift kits, designed to make relationships more engaging and gifting more exciting. With an online-first approach and an expanding presence across e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, Love Bomb is working towards building a comprehensive consumer brand with ambitions to expand into organised retail.

For Media Enquiries:

Love Bomb

Website: www.lovebomb.co.in

Email: love@lovebomb.co.in

Instagram: @lovebomb.co.in

Amazon buy link – https://amzn.in/d/01OCvqvt