Magic Bus India Foundation drives transformative impact as key implementation partner in India’s first Skill Impact Bond

India, 12th November 2025: Magic Bus India Foundation, one of the leading NGOs in education and skilling, has emerged as one of the strongest performers in India’s pioneering Skill Impact Bond (SIB), demonstrating that outcomes-based skilling models can drive real, measurable change for underserved youth.

Launched in 2021 by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the Skill Impact Bond (SIB) operates across approximately 20 states in India. As one of the implementing partners, Magic Bus India Foundation implements the programme in 7 cities under this initiative. The programme aims to equip youth from underserved communities, 70% of whom are women, with life skills, employability skills, and sector-specific training to help them access sustainable jobs in high-growth industries such as IT/ITeS, BFSI, retail, and logistics.

As a lead implementation partner, Magic Bus has consistently set benchmarks for performance, achieving 100% enrolment, and over 80% job placements across six completed cohorts within 60 days of certification. The organisation has also ensured a 75% verified retention rate for three months, with women’s participation exceeding the programme’s 70% target to reach nearly 80% in several cohorts.

The SIB model differs from traditional skilling programmes by linking funding to verified outcomes such as certification, placement, and job retention, rather than enrolments. This pay-for-success approach has encouraged accountability and innovation in skilling delivery. Independent third-party evaluations validate all milestones to ensure transparency and credibility.

Magic Bus has integrated several innovative and community-focused practices within the SIB, including a blended learning model, holistic curriculum design, and individual development plans for each participant. The programme places strong emphasis on parent counselling, community mobilisation, and alumni mentoring, helping youth, particularly women, overcome socio-cultural barriers to join and remain in the workforce.

Commenting on the initiative, Arun Nalavadi, Chief of Programmes – Livelihood at Magic Bus India Foundation, said, “The Skill Impact Bond (SIB) equips youth with 21stcentury skills, including critical life skills, employability skills, and sector-specific training, empowering them to make informed career and life choices. With strong post-placement support, the programme ensures sustained employment, enabling youth to achieve stability, support their families, and become role models who help break the cycle of poverty within their communities. By bringing together stakeholders across the public, private, and philanthropic sectors, the SIB creates a results-driven model that delivers measurable and sustainable impact.”

Behind these results is a robust governance framework that includes 100% document verification, real-time monitoring systems, and structured post-placement support. Magic Bus has also established a 30-day re-placement model to ensure that youth who leave jobs are quickly reintegrated into the workforce, ensuring no participant is left behind.

Through the SIB, Magic Bus has helped shift the skilling ecosystem’s focus from placement numbers to long-term retention and career growth. Its demand-driven employer partnerships, data-driven delivery systems, and gender-focused mobilisation models have become replicable best practices for large-scale skilling initiatives.

Building on this track record, Magic Bus is well-positioned to scale its learnings into future livelihood and blended-finance programmes. Strong processes, scalable technology platforms, and standardised systems enable the organisation to expand outcome-based models across India.

The Skill Impact Bond shows that aligning public, private, and social capital in an outcomes-first framework delivers not just jobs but sustainable livelihoods and systemic change. For Magic Bus, it represents a pivotal step in its mission to help young people break the cycle of poverty and lead fulfilling lives.