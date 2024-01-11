Mahesh Khade Joins Sayaji Pune as Deputy HR Manager

Pune Pune Mahesh Khade , a seasoned top management professional with a decade-long track record in strategic management, HRD, personnel management, and administration, has joined Sayaji Pune as Deputy HR Manager . , a seasoned top management professional with a decade-long track record in strategic management, HRD, personnel management, and administration, has joinedas

Khade brings over ten years of rich experience in the hospitality industry, having held key roles in renowned hotel brands. He most recently served at Arete Group of Companies, Vapi, where he oversaw the HR function, specifically managing the Hospitality Division comprising ITC Fortune Vapi, Galaxy Unity Kevadia Vadodara.

Prior to his tenure at Arete Group, Khade held pivotal HR positions at ITC Fortune Park Galaxy Vapi, The Gold Beach Resort Daman, The Central Park Hotel Pune , Marriot Suite Pune , Oakwood Residence Naylor Road Pune , and Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings Pvt Ltd.

With a proven track record in instituting advanced HR policies and practices, Khade ‘s expertise lies in steering HR functions, recruitment, talent management, training and development, and organizational development across diverse hospitality establishments.

Commenting on his appointment, Khade expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I am excited to join the Sayaji Pune team and look forward to contributing to the organizational growth while fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.”