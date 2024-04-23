Manipal Business Solutions Appoints Vishal Jain as CEO

Gurugram, 23 April, 2024: Manipal Business Solutions (MBS), one of India’s leading fintech companies, is delighted to announce the appointment of Vishal Jain as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Vishal will lead the company’s next phase of growth by developing business strategies to expand the business correspondent network, grow doorstep banking initiatives, including KYC services, and collaborate with leading banks to make financial solutions more accessible to the last mile.

With over 25 years of experience, Vishal has held several significant leadership roles in prominent fintech companies, multinational banks, and digital lending organizations in India and the Middle East region.

“We are delighted to welcome Vishal to the MBS family”, said Abhay Gupte, CEO & MD of Manipal Technologies Limited. “With an ambitious growth plan in place for MBS, Vishal‘s extensive experience and entrepreneurial acumen will enable the company to become the most preferred and trusted fintech company in India”. Speaking on his appointment, Vishal Jain said, “I am excited to be part of the MBS family, which has earned the trust of the country’s leading banks and financial institutions through its exemplary services. I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission of being Bharat’s most preferred fintech and services company.

Before joining MBS, Vishal worked with Spice Money, Paytm, Indifi, Barclays Corporate Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and GE. In his entrepreneurial role, Vishal incubated two successful startups.