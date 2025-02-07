Market Wrap: Sensex and Nifty Slip After RBI Cuts Repo Rate by way of 25 Basis Points

Friday, February 07, 2025: Benchmark fairness indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, came beneath strain on Friday following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tons-predicted choice to cut the repo price through 25 basis points (bps). However, the crucial financial institution opted to hold its impartial policy stance, specializing in coping with inflation and assisting growth.

The RBI-appointed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decreased the repo rate from 6.5% to six.25%, marking the excellent cut in five years. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted the committee’s dedication to achieving a long-lasting alignment of inflation with the target while fostering economic increase.

Market Reaction

The preliminary optimism in equity markets turned into quick-lived, as worries over growth outlook and inflation alignment weighed on sentiment. The BSE Sensex commenced the day undoubtedly, hitting a high of 78,357, however later tumbled almost 900 factors to an intra-day low of 77,476. It finally closed 198 factors decreasing at 77,860. Despite the decline, the Sensex controlled to quit the week 354 points better.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 index swung between 23,694 and 23,443 during the consultation before last at 23,560, down with the aid of 43 factors. This marked the third consecutive day of losses for the indices, reflecting a cautious technique by way of investors.

Sectoral Performance

Sectoral indices painted a mixed picture. The Nifty FMCG and PSU Bank indices slipped around 1.5% every, while the Oil & Gas index dropped nearly 1%. On the brighter aspect, the Nifty Metal index surged over 2%, supported by way of sturdy performances in select stocks.

Top Gainers and Losers

Among the Sensex 30 stocks, ITC emerged because the top gainer, surging four.5%. Bharti Airtel additionally rallied 3.Five%, pushed by way of a five-fold increase in its Q3 profit. Other prominent gainers blanketed Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, and NTPC.

Conversely, ITC and SBI slipped over 2% every, following their Q3 earnings announcements. Other notable laggards protected Adani Ports, TCS, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, and Power Grid.

Broader Market Performance

In the broader markets, MidCap indices managed to put up marginal gains, even as SmallCap indices ended with moderate losses. The market breadth remained poor, with 2,433 stocks declining out of the four,057 traded at the BSE. Meanwhile, 1,478 shares registered profits.

Volatility Drops

India VIX, the volatility index, fell with the aid of four%, indicating a decrease in marketplace uncertainty regardless of the cautious buying and selling surroundings.

Outlook

The RBI’s charge reduce, even though broadly anticipated, has elicited combined reactions from traders. While the circulate is visible as a step to strengthen financial boom, concerns round inflation alignment and international uncertainties persist. Market members are probable to awareness on approaching company profits, macroeconomic data, and worldwide cues for future direction.

