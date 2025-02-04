MediBuddy Partners with Japan’s ELECOM to Launch IOT enabled Smart health devices to Enhance Preventive Healthcare in India

4th February 2025: MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare company, today announced a strategic partnership with ELECOM, a leading Japanese electronics company, to jointly develop and introduce cutting-edge smart health IOT devices to the Indian market. This partnership marks a significant step toward MediBuddy’s vision of making high quality healthcare accessible to a billion people by fostering innovation in preventive health management.

In the initial phase, the partnership will focus on launching integrated healthcare solutions through ELECOM’s products, enhancing accessibility across India. With India experiencing a rapid rise in lifestyle-related diseases, causing 6 million fatalities annually, ELECOM aims to safeguard health by merging digital technology with healthcare products to deliver optimal solutions. Given the shortage of healthcare professionals, leveraging digital healthcare solutions is not just an option but a necessity, empowering individuals and bridging the gap in access to high-quality healthcare across the nation.

Additionally, this will further leverage health and medical data from these advanced monitoring devices to provide personalised health insights and preventive care programs for lifestyle-related diseases. By harnessing this data, MediBuddy aims to deliver more targeted interventions and improve health outcomes across the country by making daily health management more convenient. All medical records will automatically integrate into the MediBuddy app enabling the doctor to improve patient wellbeing.

Speaking about the partnership, Satish Kannan, CEO and Co-founder of MediBuddy said, “MediBuddy’s vision has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation in India. Digital healthcare will be the way forward to enable high quality healthcare reaching billions of people. Preventive healthcare is critical for a large population to lead a healthy lifestyle, especially with the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCD) in India. Our aim is to provide solutions that simplify patients’ ability to track and adopt healthy habits. Through this partnership, we are combining MediBuddy’s unparalleled Pan-India reach and deep healthcare expertise with ELECOM’s world-class IoT technology to create a seamless healthcare ecosystem. This collaboration marks a significant step towards making preventive healthcare accessible, intuitive, and personalised for every Indian.”

The partnership will also extend to jointly developing products tailored to India’s unique healthcare landscape, such as weighing scales, body composition scales, blood pressure monitors, etc which are essential for daily health management.

Dr. Kota Hada, CEO Healthcare Division, Elecom, said, “The partnership with MediBuddy is a crucial step towards realising our Healthcare Business Division’s vision of delivering medical and healthcare services. In India, lifestyle-related diseases have become a serious social issue, and from a medical standpoint, early prevention and management are considered extremely important. In this initiative, we plan to provide a system for seamlessly managing users’ health data, utilising our IoT technology, including Wi-Fi-enabled and Bluetooth-equipped weight and body composition scales. This will enable the creation of preventive programs tailored to each user’s health condition, aiming to bridge the gap between medical care and daily life. Leveraging our experience as healthcare professionals, we are committed to contributing to the health improvement of people in India and supporting better living.”

The collaboration signifies a pivotal step in addressing India’s growing healthcare challenges. By merging MediBuddy’s healthcare expertise and ELECOM’s technological advancements, the partnership envisions a healthier future for India where preventive healthcare is accessible and part of everyday living.