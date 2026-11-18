Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov 18: The MENA Fintech Association (MFTA) has announced the distinguished jury for the fifth edition of the MENA Fintech Awards 2026, bringing together prominent industry leaders, technology investors and financial services experts to evaluate and recognise the organisations and individuals shaping the future of financial services across the Middle East and North Africa.

Chaired by Prashant K. Gulati, Technology Investor and Ecosystem Builder, the independent jury brings together expertise spanning digital assets, financial markets, sustainable fintech and the wider financial technology ecosystem.

The 2026 jury comprises:

Prashant K. Gulati – Jury Chair , Technology Investor & Ecosystem Builder.

, Technology Investor & Ecosystem Builder. Bouchra Darwazah – Managing Director, Principal Trading CEO, Galaxy Digital MENA.

– Managing Director, Principal Trading CEO, Galaxy Digital MENA. Jelena Janjusevic – Co-Chair, MFTA Sustainable Fintech Alliance | Global Head of Department – Heriot Watt University

– Co-Chair, MFTA Sustainable Fintech Alliance | Global Head of Department – Heriot Watt University Nizar Hannachi– Co-Chair, MFTA Africa | Deputy CEO – Enda

The jury will evaluate nominations across 27 award categories, recognising outstanding contributions to financial innovation, technological advancement, market development and the continued evolution of the regional fintech ecosystem.

The winners will be announced at the official MENA Fintech Awards 2026 ceremony on 9 December 2026, held during Abu Dhabi Finance Week in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

RECOGNISING THE LEADERS SHAPING THE FUTURE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

Now in its fifth consecutive edition, the MENA Fintech Awards have established themselves as a prominent regional platform recognising the institutions, companies and individuals driving meaningful transformation across financial services.

Since their inception in 2022, the Awards have been presented during Abu Dhabi Finance Week, bringing regional fintech achievements into the spotlight before an audience of senior policymakers, financial institutions, investors, technology leaders and ecosystem stakeholders.

The appointment of this year’s jury further reinforces the Association’s commitment to maintaining a credible, independent and merit-driven recognition platform. By bringing together leaders with diverse industry perspectives and expertise, the 2026 jury will assess nominations against the respective award criteria, recognising achievements that demonstrate innovation, tangible impact and meaningful contributions to the financial services industry.

Mr. Nameer Khan, Founder and Chairman of the MENA Fintech Association, stated:

“Over five editions, the MENA Fintech Awards have recognised the companies, institutions and leaders who have shaped the financial services landscape of this region. As the sector matures, the standard of recognition must rise with it. The integrity of these Awards rests on the independence and standing of the jury that confers them.

The members constituted for 2026 represent the institutions and expertise that regulate, finance and build the financial system of the Middle East and North Africa. Their mandate is to recognise contributions of demonstrable substance and measurable impact. Their determinations will set the benchmark for excellence in MENA fintech.”

THE ROAD TO THE MENA FINTECH AWARDS 2026

The fifth edition of the MENA Fintech Awards will culminate in an exclusive awards ceremony on 9 December 2026, as part of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

With 27 award categories, the 2026 edition will recognise excellence across the financial technology landscape, highlighting the organisations, innovators and leaders contributing to the advancement of the region’s financial services industry.

The recipients will be announced exclusively at the awards ceremony.