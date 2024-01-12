MFTA reignites SHIFT – Payments Working Group and appoints Akshay Chopra and Imane Adel as Co-Chairs

Dubai – UAE, 12 January 2024 – The MENA Fintech Association, the premier not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving fintech startups and established players across the Middle East and Africa, is excited to announce the reignition of its Payments working group known as SHIFT, marking a significant leap forward in the evolution of financial technology within the region. The association is delighted to appoint Akshay Chopra and Imane Adel as Co-Chairs to spearhead this revitalized effort.

In a strategic move to amplify its commitment to advancing payment solutions and fostering innovation, MFTA has chosen industry leaders Akshay Chopra and Imane Adel to guide the SHIFT – Payments Working Group. Their wealth of experience, forward-thinking approach, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of fintech will undoubtedly elevate the group’s impact.

About SHIFT – Payments Working Group

The SHIFT – Payments Working Group is a collaborative platform under the MENA Fintech Association dedicated to advancing and revolutionizing payment solutions in the region. By bringing together key stakeholders, thought leaders, and innovators, the working group aims to address challenges, explore opportunities, and shape the future of payments in the Middle East and North Africa. The inaugural planning lunch convened on the 11th of January 2024, with the official announcement being made on the 12th. The gathering comprised of leaders from various different companies such as Mastercard, Visa, PayMate, Careem, Arbor Ventures, M2P, Gedia, RAK Bank, NearPay, Sumsub, Marshal, Fils, Cashin, and more.

The MENA FINTECH ASSOCIATION (MFTA) is an inclusive, not-for-profit association that fosters an open dialogue for the MENA Fintech community, shaping the future of financial services in the region. We have a growing community of Fintech startups and SMEs, financial institutions, technology companies, academia, investors, accelerators, as well as regulators and policymakers. Plus, cross-border knowledge exchange platforms and collaborations create a conducive Fintech ecosystem.