MKT at The Chanakya Introduces a Signature Selection of Cakes for Gifting

New Delhi, October 2026 – MKT at The Chanakya welcomes the season with a new selection of cakes for gifting and entertaining, bringing together classic bakes and distinctive flavour combinations. The offering features three new additions, London Cake, Banana Walnut Cake and Saffron Pistachio Cake, alongside the much-loved Tiramisu and Choco-Chip Butter Cake. Available from 21st October 2026, the selection offers a range of desserts suited to gatherings, thoughtful gifts and moments of indulgence at home.

The new additions explore different expressions of richness. The London Cake pairs 54% dark chocolate with dulce chocolate and caramel for a rich, layered dessert, while the Banana Walnut Cake combines ripe bananas, toasted walnuts and brown sugar in a moist bake inspired by the familiarity of home-style baking.

The Saffron Pistachio Cake blends saffron, pistachios and Callebaut white chocolate, balancing floral notes with nutty richness and a gentle sweetness. The pairing lends the cake its unique character, making it an immaculate part of the season’s celebrations.

Completing the offering are two established favourites. The Choco-Chip Butter Cake features a buttery base, vanilla and Belgian Callebaut chocolate callets, with a slightly warm serving bringing out its soft texture. The Tiramisu stays true to the Italian classic, layering mascarpone and Elle & Vire cream with coffee-soaked Savoiardi biscuits, offering a familiar balance of cream and coffee.

The cakes are designed for occasions that call for something personal, whether presented as a festive gift, served after a celebratory meal or shared with family and friends. With flavours ranging from rich chocolate to aromatic saffron and pistachio, the offering brings variety to the festive table while maintaining the appeal of well-executed desserts.

The Banana Walnut Cake is priced at INR 995, the Choco-Chip Butter Cake at INR 1,095, the Saffron Pistachio Cake at INR 1,695, and the London Cake and Tiramisu at INR 1,795 each, exclusive of applicable taxes. Guests can place orders or make enquiries at MKT at The Chanakya, Café E or Café C.