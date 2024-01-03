Modi Group set for brand launch in line with founder Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi’s vision on 5th January at Delhi

NEW DELHI, January 3, 2024: Modi Group is set for the grand launch of the Modi Brand, aligned with the visionary ideals of the founder, Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi. The event will be hosted at the Taj Mahal Hotel, Diwan-e-Khas, South Block in New Delhi on January 5, 2024, at 11:00 am. This event will give optimum exposure to the vision and strategy driving the Brand, offering insights into ongoing projects and future growth plans.

Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi’s visionary outlook has shaped the core values and aspirations of the Modi Brand. The event will shed light on the strategic direction, values, and goals that define the brand, reflecting a commitment to innovation, quality, and redefining industry standards.

The event will be a perfect opportunity to gain firsthand experience and insights into the diverse projects undertaken by the Modi Group. From groundbreaking initiatives in healthcare and urban development to ventures in entertainment and wellness.

In addition to the unveiling of the brand’s vision and projects, the event will offer a networking opportunity for investors, partners, and stakeholders. Connect with like-minded individuals and organizations who share a passion for innovation, excellence, and creating a positive impact on society.