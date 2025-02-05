MTR Pays Tribute to Karnataka’s Culinary Heritage with its New Puliogare Powder TV commercial

February 05, 2025: MTR, a trusted name in ethnic food with a heritage spanning over a century, has launched a new campaign for its iconic Puliogare Powder. The centre-piece of this campaign is an engaging TV and digital commercial that underscores the brand’s strong connection with its consumers while celebrating MTR Puliogare Powder as Karnataka’s No. 1* that helps the consumer get the perfect balance of sweetness, tang, spice, and crunch in every bite.

For generations, MTR Puliogare Powder has been synonymous with the rich culinary traditions of Karnataka, renowned for its distinctive colour, tangy-sweet flavour profile, and the delightful crunch of peanuts. It has remained a staple in households, offering homemakers the confidence of making perfect Puliogare every time!

The TVC features an enchanting storyline centred on a young boy dressed in a traditional Yakshagana costume, struggling to master the intricate expressions or Rasas of the art form. Seeing him disheartened, his mother presents him with a bowl of Puliogare prepared with MTR Puliogare Powder. As he takes a bite, the boy finds newfound energy, his expressions transforming with emotion and vigour. The ad beautifully parallels the layered Rasas of Yakshagana with the rich taste and flavours of MTR Puliogare, seamlessly blending cultural heritage with culinary delight.

The commercial also highlights the four key elements of MTR Puliogare Powder—sweet, spicy, tangy, and crunchy, positioning it as the ultimate choice for an authentic and multi-sensorial taste experience.

Ms. Prerna Tiku, Chief Marketing Officer, MTR, said: “MTR Puliogare Powder is more than just a product – it’s a legacy. For decades, we have been an integral part of Karnataka’s kitchens, and this campaign is our tribute to the love and trust our consumers have placed in us. Through our new TVC and an integrated campaign across multiple platforms, we seek to celebrate our consumers and the unparalleled taste, rich colour, and vibrant heritage of MTR Puliogare Powder that has now become an integral part of Karnataka food culture.” Ms. Tithi Ghosh, President – Ogilvy South, the creative agency behind the campaign, added: “As a brand, we’ve found success by combining product messaging with cultural insights, delivered in a fresh and unexpected way. This film celebrates the authentic, multi-sensorial taste of our Puliogare alongside the beauty of Karnataka’s local folk art. The mother’s role in bringing joy and uplifting her family’s mood is reinforced in a delightful and relatable manner.”

The campaign will be rolled out across multiple platforms, including TV, out-of-home (OOH) media, digital channels, activations, and in-store promotions. Through this extensive reach, MTR aims to solidify its commitment to delivering the authentic taste of Karnataka while celebrating the region’s cultural richness.