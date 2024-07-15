Mumbai cardiologist awarded Shining Star Award 2024 In the National Interventional Council 2024

Mumbai: Dr, Hemant Khemani Interventional Cardiologist from Apex group of Hospitals from Borivali (Mumbai) received Shining Star award 2024 in National Interventional Council (NIC) 2024, a four-day national-level conference of interventional cardiologists, organised by the Tamil Nadu chapter of Cardiological Society of India (CSI) last week. Over 1500 interventional cardiologists from across the country participated in this event which was held at the Chennai Trade Centre in Chennai. The highlights of NIC 2024 are: the release of data on the burden of heart diseases, procedures, and expenditures for heart ailments, and the launch of a dedicated hall for the innovators in the field of interventional cardiology and the industry catering to this specialty. NIC 2024 cardiology data collected from over 1700 hospitals spread across the country. A competent team was formed to collect and analyse the data, the only compilation of its kind available in India in this context, and is crucial for healthcare planning in the country. Dr. Hemant Khemani Interventional Cardiologist from Apex group of Hospitals has presented Thrombolysis as an effective and Safe therapy in Stuck Mitral Valves with Delayed presentation as well as hemodynamically unstable patients as a medical case study and many more at the same time Dr. Hemant khemani presented “Innovative Approach Using Multiple Stents to Treat a Diffusely Diseased LAD with 100% Occlusion from ostium Presenting as NSTEMI” from Mumbai.

This award is a proud movement for Apex Group of Hospitals as Dr. Hemant Khemani has performed many critical cases with our Apex Group of Hospitals Heart care medical team added by Dr. Tanvi Shah, Assistant Director Apex Group of Hospitals.

Apex Group of Hospitals is a chain of Hospitals managed and run by expert Medical Professionals with experience of 25 years. Currently Apex group of Hospitals manage more than 350+ beds and provide qualitative healthcare services to the people of Mumbai and surrounding areas. Apex Hospitals is located in Borivali, Kandivali & Mulund.