Nandini Mallu launches YFLO Hyderabad’s “Art Beyond Walls” Initiative; FLO National President Puja Garg graces the Occasion

Hyderabad, July 17: YFLO —Young FICCI Ladies Organisation, Hyderabad launched “Art Beyond Walls”, a pioneering public art initiative aimed at bringing museum-quality Indian art into the city’s leading luxury hotels and public spaces today at Park Hyatt Hyderabad.

The initiative was formally inaugurated by Mrs. Nandini Mallu, wife of Shri Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, in the presence of Ms. Puja Garg, National President, FICCI FLO

Art Beyond Walls is a remarkable and visionary initiative. It not only promotes art and provides greater visibility to talented artists, but also helps people reconnect with nature through artistic expression. By bringing art into public spaces, this initiative makes creativity accessible to everyone, inspires meaningful conversations, and enriches the cultural fabric of our city. I congratulate YFLO Hyderabad for taking up such a unique and impactful project.

Conceived as a long-term cultural movement, Art Beyond Walls seeks to transform Hyderabad into a city where art becomes an integral part of everyday life. By placing significant contemporary artworks in prominent hospitality destinations, the initiative aims to make world-class Indian art accessible to residents, visitors, business travellers and tourists beyond the traditional confines of galleries and museums.

The project is part of the larger Visual Arts Initiative championed by FLO National President Puja Garg, which encourages FLO chapters across the country to create meaningful platforms that celebrate, promote and support Indian visual arts and artists.

Speaking on the occasion, Puja Garg said “I congratulate the YFLO Hyderabad leadership for conceptualising and executing such a unique initiative. Art Beyond Walls is much more than an art installation programme; it is the beginning of a cultural movement. This initiative has the potential to grow into a lasting legacy for Hyderabad, inspiring other cities to integrate art into everyday public spaces. I am confident this journey will go a long way in promoting Indian artists and making art more accessible to society.”

The first installation under the initiative features “The Tree,” a monumental sculpture by internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Dhananjay Singh, one of India’s foremost sculptors and recipient of the prestigious National Lalit Kala Akademi Award. The sculpture is permanently installed at Park Hyatt Hyderabad, marking the beginning of what is envisioned as a city-wide public art trail.

Crafted entirely from intricately woven stainless-steel wire, The Tree belongs to Dhananjay Singh’s celebrated series exploring themes of growth, resilience, transformation and interconnectedness. Through his distinctive artistic language, Singh transforms industrial materials into delicate organic forms that appear fluid, alive and constantly evolving.

Speaking about the inspiration behind his work, Khushboo Daga, Chairperson of YFLO describes the tree as a form that connects earth and sky, where roots and branches mirror one another, symbolising the coexistence of seemingly opposite forces within a single living structure.

The initiative has been conceived under the leadership of Khushboo Daga, Chairperson, YFLO Hyderabad, who envisions the programme as a lasting contribution to Hyderabad’s cultural landscape.

Unlike a one-time installation project, Art Beyond Walls is planned as a multi-phase initiative that will gradually create a city-wide collection of public artworks. A total of six major installations are planned across Hyderabad’s premier luxury hotels. The artworks will be unveiled in phases, with two installations being introduced at a time across different hospitality destinations, creating a growing network of public art experiences across the city.

Future phases will feature works by some of India’s most distinguished contemporary artists, including renowned sculptor Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi, whose monumental works are proposed for installation at ITC Kohenur and ITC Kakatiya.

Thota Vaikuntam is also associated with this initiative in the forthcoming installations

The initiative will be extended beyond hotels to other public places in the city

The initiative is expected to provide artists with greater visibility while enriching Hyderabad’s cultural ecosystem and reinforcing the city’s growing reputation as a destination where business, hospitality, heritage and contemporary culture coexist.

“Cities are remembered not only for their skylines and infrastructure but also for the culture they nurture and the art they celebrate. Through Art Beyond Walls, YFLO Hyderabad hopes to create a lasting cultural legacy that future generations can cherish,” said Khushboo Daga, Chairperson, YFLO Hyderabad.

Many cities are known for their monuments, museums and public art. Hyderabad has all the ingredients to become one of them. Art Beyond Walls is not an exhibition; it is the beginning of a cultural legacy. We are creating permanent landmarks that will inspire conversations, curiosity and creativity for years to come, she added.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with Sculpted India and Namtech Fine Art.

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