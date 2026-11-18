One kiosk with Nayax readers for game cards and cashless payments, built to work alongside Tigapo, across the venue spectrum

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov 18 – Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today launched the Nayax Prepaid Card Kiosk. This self-service kiosk lets operators sell and reload prepaid cards and accept card or cash payments in one place. It is available now in the United States and Canada and joins a complete product portfolio for street routes, standalone amusement machines, and small game rooms, as well as Family Entertainment Centers (FECs) through Tigapo.

Nayax readers bring cashless payments to every machine, managed through Nayax Core and MoMa, the mobile app that lets operators run their businesses on the go. The Nayax Prepaid Card Kiosk adds a flexible prepaid platform for venues and street route operators that do not need redemption. Additionally, FEC operators can leverage Tigapo, the end-to-end cloud platform that connects payments, gameplay, loyalty, redemption, and machine management. Operators pick the setup that fits their venues.

The kiosk accepts cashless payments through a built-in Nayax VPOS Touch, with optional cash acceptance. It pairs with VPOS Touch readers installed on games, which accept both credit cards and game cards, and the price is designed to work for operators of any size. Operators collect more upfront, keep customers coming back, and raise their average transaction value.

“Consumers already trust Nayax to pay easily and securely at their favorite unattended machines,” said Carly Furman, CEO, Nayax North America. “With Tigapo for FECs and our cashless readers coupled with the new Prepaid Card Kiosk for street routes and small game rooms, every operator has a Nayax solution that fits their venues’ needs.”

“Operators told us they wanted more from every visit without adding complexity. We listened and moved fast. The Nayax Prepaid Card Kiosk can turn a $2 single play into a $20 or $50 visit, on the same Nayax reader they already trust,” said Alex Vaserman, VP Technology, Nayax North America.

The Nayax Prepaid Card Kiosk is now available for purchase in the United States and Canada.

Nayax will show its full range at IAAPA Expo 2026, booth S4291, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from November 17 to 20. On November 17, the team will hold a ribbon cutting for the kiosk at the booth from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.