Nextpower Unveils Expanded Power Technology and Services

FREMONT, Calif., Nov 13 — Nextpower™ (Nasdaq: NXT), a leading provider of clean power generation and energy storage solutions, will introduce new lifecycle services and showcase a series of product and commercial milestones across solar generation, power collection and conversion, and energy storage at RE+ 2026.

One year after becoming Nextpower (formerly Nextracker), the company will demonstrate how its solutions support modern energy infrastructure, from utility-scale power plants to behind-the-meter power systems. Nextpower’s integrated power technology platform is designed to help improve project economics at multiple points in the lifecycle—from accelerating installation and increasing energy production to improving long-term performance and reducing operating and weather-related risk.

In 2025, technology based on Nextpower’s platform supported approximately 30% of all new U.S. power generation capacity added to the grid, underscoring the scale at which the company’s technologies are being deployed.

“The world needs more electricity, and the infrastructure required to deliver it at scale is becoming more complex,” said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextpower. “We continue to find new ways to solve that complexity and drive greater value for our customers. Beyond our roots in the solar power industry, we are also now solving challenges for a broader set of industrial applications including AI data centers, where customers are looking for bankable technology partners that can bring innovative solutions and stand behind them for the full lifecycle.”

“At RE+ 2026, we’re putting our power technology platform on full display with new products and technologies, a consolidated new services business, and more commercial deployments at scale. This is why we say ‘What’s Next is Here.’” Watch our video for an overview of Nextpower’s power technology platform.